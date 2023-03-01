Home / India News / Daily brief: Kharge's response to Farooq Abdullah's ‘Let’s forget who'll be PM' remark; all the latest news

Daily brief: Kharge's response to Farooq Abdullah's ‘Let’s forget who'll be PM' remark; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 01, 2023 08:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion . Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)
Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

Farooq Abdullah tells Kharge ‘Let’s forget who'll be PM'. Cong chief replies

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebrations was attended by several prominent opposition leaders. Read more

India tries to keep G20 spotlight on economic fallout of Ukraine crisis

India on Wednesday called for the G20 to focus on the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis, especially food and energy security, on developing countries ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers of the group that is set to be divided over condemning Russia’s aggression. Read more

'I just didn't agree...': Mark Waugh breaks silence over on-air battles with Karthik, Shastri; reacts to being replaced

Australia batting great Mark Waugh has been replaced by former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson in the commentary box for the remaining two Test matches of the series in India. Waugh had proven to be a bit of a divisive figure in his stint, engaging in some clashes with his colleagues, particularly Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik. Read more

Kartik Aaryan announces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with spooky video, to be out on Diwali 2024. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to revive his role as Rooh Baba as he announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after the success of his last instalment. On Wednesday, he took to his social media handles and dropped an announcement post. Read more

Holi 2023: Harmful side effects of Holi colours to watch out for

What is a Holi without colours? Playing with colours is one of the main attractions of Holi, followed by the Holi-special feast that comprises of malpua, dahi vada, poori-chhole, gujiya and a variety of other traditional delicacies. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
india news
india news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out