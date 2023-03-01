Daily brief: Kharge's response to Farooq Abdullah's ‘Let’s forget who'll be PM' remark; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion . Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

Farooq Abdullah tells Kharge ‘Let’s forget who'll be PM'. Cong chief replies

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebrations was attended by several prominent opposition leaders. Read more

India tries to keep G20 spotlight on economic fallout of Ukraine crisis

India on Wednesday called for the G20 to focus on the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis, especially food and energy security, on developing countries ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers of the group that is set to be divided over condemning Russia’s aggression. Read more

'I just didn't agree...': Mark Waugh breaks silence over on-air battles with Karthik, Shastri; reacts to being replaced

Australia batting great Mark Waugh has been replaced by former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson in the commentary box for the remaining two Test matches of the series in India. Waugh had proven to be a bit of a divisive figure in his stint, engaging in some clashes with his colleagues, particularly Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik. Read more

Kartik Aaryan announces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with spooky video, to be out on Diwali 2024. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to revive his role as Rooh Baba as he announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after the success of his last instalment. On Wednesday, he took to his social media handles and dropped an announcement post. Read more

Holi 2023: Harmful side effects of Holi colours to watch out for

What is a Holi without colours? Playing with colours is one of the main attractions of Holi, followed by the Holi-special feast that comprises of malpua, dahi vada, poori-chhole, gujiya and a variety of other traditional delicacies. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON