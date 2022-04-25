Daily brief: KTR reacts on working with Prashant Kishor's I-PAC, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘An outsider opinion is needed…’: KTR on working with Prashant Kishor's I-PAC

Speaking on election strategist Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) working with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at a time when Kishor himself is in talks with the Congress to join the party, Telangana minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that an ‘outsider opinion’ is needed after two straight terms in power. Read more

India blocks 16 YouTube channels for fake news, inciting hatred; 6 linked to Pak

India has blocked 16 more YouTube news channels including six based in Pakistan for spreading fake news on matters related to national security, India’s foreign relations, communal harmony in the country, and public order, a statement by the ministry of information and broadcasting said on Monday. Read more

Former India cricketer Arun Lal set to marry for second time at 66 - Reports

Former India cricketer Arun Lal is all set to tie the knot with Bul Bul Saha next month in Kolkata. As per reports and the photos, which surfaced on social media, the wedding will take place on May 2 at the Peerless Inn in the city. Read more

Ajay Devgn turns rapper, mouths Runway 34 line in new video with Yashraj Mukhate; fans love his new avatar. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame after he made a song out of a scene from TV soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue from Bigg Boss 13, Saada Kutta Tommy, has now collaborated with Ajay Devgn. On Monday, Yashraj shared a video on his Instagram handle and revealed that he'll be doing a song for Runway 34, titled Jalaya Toh Nahi, which is also Ajay's dialogue from the film. Read more

Tips to become better in your relationship and amp up the romance quotient

When “only ifs” seep into a relationship, they only make it materialistic and will eventually lead you and your partner to drift apart hence, truth be told, perfect partners don’t exist so, relationships should be all about ‘being’ the right partner for a long-lasting union or alliance. Making them feel like you’re still trying to win them, going out on dates, healthy flirting and small surprises are some of the things that help you keep the spark in the relationship going. Read more