Daily brief: Maharashtra Cong chief's swipe at CM Shinde amid political turmoil, and all the latest news
'Due to corruption...': Maharashtra Cong chief takes swipe at CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday launched an all out attack on the Eknath Shinde government, alleging the new regime came into power due to corruption and out of fear. Read more
What Rajiv Gandhi convict Nalini said on meeting Priyanka Gandhi in jail
Nalini Sriharan, one of the six convicts freed in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, on Sunday revealed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited her in jail. Read more
Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh of the collapsed crypto firm FTX? 5 points
Cryptocurrency trading firm FTX has filed for bankruptcy protection and its then-chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down. Read more
'Sorry brother...': Mohammed Shami drops epic 'karma' post for Shoaib Akhtar after ENG beat PAK to win T20 World Cup
Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was left devastated after Babar Azam-led Pakistan failed to secure their second World T20 crown on Sunday. Read more
Pakistan bans its official Oscar entry Joyland over 'highly objectionable material'
Pakistani authorities have banned filmmaker Saim Sadiq's critically-acclaimed film Joyland alleging that it contains "highly objectionable material". Read more
Children’s Day 2022: Unique gifts for your kids
The special day is almost here. Every year, Children’s Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country. Read more
