Daily brief: No need for population control law in India, says Nitish Kumar, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No need for population control law in India: Nitish Kumar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The country does not need a population control law as it has negative implications, said Nitish Kumar on Sunday and asserted that those advocating such a law were only indulging in ‘foolish talk’. Read more

Cop who shot Odisha minister Naba Das suffered from mental disorder: Wife

The wife of Gopal Das, the assistant sub-inspector who shot at Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das, said her husband suffered from mental disorder for the last seven-eight years. Read more

DRI nabs seven in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling endangered animals

In a crackdown on illegal wildlife trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru, arrested seven persons, including a woman, at the Kempegowda international airport caught smuggling rare animals and reptiles. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shafali's India beat England by 7 wickets to win U-19 World Cup, secure maiden ICC trophy in Indian women's cricket

Shafali Verma and Co. scripted history on Sunday as the Indian women's team defeated England in the final of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans outside Mannat with folded hands in first public appearance since Pathaan's release. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans gathered outside Mannat on Sunday as he stepped out of his Mumbai home. Read more

Ways to take care of your immune system during winters

The winters are still here and aside from exciting family gatherings, it is that time of the year when colds and flu are rampant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are millions of cases of the common cold each year and the average adult catches a cold or throat infection at least two to three times a year hence, we all need to learn ways of boosting our immune system remain healthy and fight off any sickness. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON