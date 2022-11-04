Daily brief: Pakistan grants visas to 2,942 Indian Sikhs for festive season, and all the latest news
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
Pakistan grants 2,942 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Nov 6-15 festive season
During their visit from November 6-15, the Indian pilgrims will travel to gurdwaras at Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. Read more
Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain after winless T20 World Cup campaign
Merely hours after Afghanistan's close defeat to Australia in their final group match of the T20 World Cup, Mohammad Nabi announced his decision to step down as the captain of the side. Read more
Bhagyashree’s husband undergoes ‘major’ surgery, actor shares update
Actor Bhagyashree posted a video updating fans about her husband Himalay Dassani’s recent shoulder surgery. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for the surgery which took almost 4.5 hours. Read more
Now, free subscription to Apple Music available for 4 months
Generally, free subscription is offered for up to 3 months. Now, users get an extra month by scanning a QR code on Shazam. Read more
Delhi Air Pollution: New Guidelines
Last lunar eclipse of 2022: When, where and how to watch Chandra Grahan in India
The last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years: Attention selenophiles, sky gazers and celestial body lovers! A reddish moon or Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse is slated to be visible in the night sky this month. Read more
