Home / India News / Daily brief: Pakistan PM Sharif issues diktat to party workers after Peshawar blast, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Pakistan PM Sharif issues diktat to party workers after Peshawar blast, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023. (REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz)
People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023. (REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pak PM Sharif's diktat to his party workers after blast rocks Peshawar, says…

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed workers of his party Pakistan Muslim League (N) to donate blood to save the lives of those injured in the blast at a mosque in Peshawar. Read more.

‘Appalled’: Australian envoy on attack by Khalistan elements on pro-India groups

India on Monday lodged a protest with Australian authorities over attacks by Khalistani activists on people of Indian origin who were protesting against a so-called “Khalistan referendum” organised by the outlawed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) over the weekend. Read more.

Want to buy iPhone? This deal available on Flipkart for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

For those looking to buy iPhone, an offer is currently available on Flipkart for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, both of which were launched in September last year. Read more.

Aamna Sharif enjoys Bali vacation: Web Stories

Anti-ageing to skin lightening, here are 9 beauty tips to use honey as a skincare ingredient

The most effective moisturiser found in nature is honey and in addition to moisturising our skin, honey also aids in the reduction of fine wrinkles. Read more.

Hrithik Roshan is romantic lead in Fighter, jokes Shah Rukh Khan; reveals this about Deepika Padukone

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has joked that Hrithik Roshan is the 'romantic lead' in the upcoming film Fighter while Deepika Padukone is 'the fighter'. Read more.

Groom has the cutest reaction to bride dancing to Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar. Watch viral video

While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often come across videos of brides and grooms energetically dancing to hit tracks. Read more.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pakistan peshawar shehbaz sharif blast terrorist mosque + 4 more
pakistan peshawar shehbaz sharif blast terrorist mosque + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out