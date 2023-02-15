Daily brief: Rahul sends reply to breach of privilege notice over remarks on PM, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi sends reply to breach of privilege notice over remarks on PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sent his reply to the breach of privilege notice against him over his February 7 remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said. Read more…

PM campaigning aggressively, decision on Rajasthan must be taken soon: Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “aggressive” campaign in Rajasthan to stress that the decision on party affairs must be taken soon to galvanise workers ahead of the assembly polls which are due later this year. Read more…

‘No my friend, please don’t tell me': Bangladesh player gets fixing request from another cricketer during Women's T20 WC

The ongoing Women's T20 World Cup was rocked by a controversy early in the tournament as reports emerged of a potential spot-fixing incident involving the Bangladesh cricket team. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, one of the Bangladesh players was approached for the same by another cricketer, who is not part of the squad for the showpiece event. Read more…

Manoj Bajpayee asks his Family Man co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu to go easy on herself as it 'scared' him, she reacts

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted after her Family Man co-star Manoj Bajpayee asked her to go easy on herself. Recently, in an interview, Manoj said that he got scared after seeing the way Samantha worked during the shooting of their web series, Family Man (2021). Read more…

National Almond Day: 4 healthy and delicious almond recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth

Sweet, crunchy and nutty, almonds are a storehouse of healthy fats, protein, magnesium, vitamin E, and fibre. There cannot be a better morning superfood than a handful of badaam or almonds that can cover up many of your nutritional deficiencies and help you keep chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension and fatty liver disease at bay. Read more…