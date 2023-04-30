Daily brief: Shashi Tharoor's take on 'The Kerala Story' row, and all the latest news

Amid ‘The Kerala Story’ row, Shashi Tharoor's take: ‘It may be your…’ Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday weighed in on the controversy surrounding the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ which falsely claims that around 32,000 “missing women” in the state converted, got radicalised and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world. Read more Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)

Odisha to build India’s first resettlement colony for climate change victims

The Odisha government is planning to build India’s first resettlement colony for people affected by climate change, officials from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Sunday. A senior official at the CMO said the model colony for the displaced villagers of Satabhaya would be built at Bagapatia in Kendrapara district at a cost of Rs. 22.5 crore in the first phase, five years after 530 families from a group of villages had to leave their homes after the rising sea devoured their homes. Read more

Watch: How Sikandar Raza outsmarted Dhoni's master plan for last ball in dramatic chase as PBKS script history vs CSK

If MS Dhoni is the maestro of last-over finishes with the bat, a glimpse of which was seen on Sunday at the Chepauk, he also is a master tactian when it comes to defending runs in the final over. He knows which bowler to get in and when and how to set the field. Often at times, Dhoni has even warned fielders of a possible catch, as seen through his career. Read more

Sooraj Pancholi shares Salman Khan was first person he contacted after court: ‘He has done more than anyone else'

On Friday, Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in the death case of Jiah Khan, his then girlfriend. The actor had been arrested in June 2013 on abetment of suicide charges. On April 28, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge AS Sayyed stated the final verdict and cleared Sooraj in the case, citing ‘paucity of evidence’. Read more

Puppy hair everywhere? Here are expert tips for dealing with dog shedding

As much as we love our furry companions, pet hair can be a constant annoyance for pet parents. No matter how often you clean, it seems like there's always more hair to clean up. While experienced pet parents often recognize their fellow pet people by tell-tale bits of fur on their clothes, shedding may come as a surprise to new pet parents. Read more

