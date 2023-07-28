Daily brief: Slain gangster Atiq Ahmad's sister seeks custody of his two minor sons; and all the latest news

Slain gangster Atiq Ahmad's sister seeks custody of his two minor sons

Slain gangster Atiq Ahmad's sister seeks custody of his two minor sons. Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad along with his brother Ashraf was killed in April this year in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj when they were being taken for medical check-up that was mandated by a court while allowing police remand for five days. Read Here.

'You have an accent', NYC Mayor Adams retorts with an unsettling comment on accusations of prioritizing illegal aliens

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New York City Mayor Eric Adams found himself embroiled in yet another heated exchange, this time with a critic questioning the city's handling of the ongoing migrant crisis. The fiery incident occurred during a tribute for singing legend Tony Bennett at Athens Park in Astoria when Marie Lynch, a Honduran native and Queens Republican activist, confronted the mayor about his approach to asylum seekers. Read Here.

Pakistan girl held at Jaipur Airport trying to book returning ticket without passport

Jaipur Airport police on Friday held a 16-year-old Pakistani girl who failed to produce a passport and visa for booking a ticket back to her country, said the official familiar with the matter. According to the police, the girl identified as Ghazal Parveen is a resident of Pakistan’s Lahore. She arrived in India three years ago with her aunt. Both of them have been staying in Sikar’s Shrimadhopur since then. Read Here.

Watch: Labuschagne in disbelief, Karthik's brilliant on-air reaction as Root pulls out one-handed stunner in Ashes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England may have lost a golden chance at remaining alive in the race for retaining Ashes last week – due to factors out of their control – but it hasn't hampered them from leaving it all out on the field in the final Test at The Oval. Ben Stokes' men were denied a shot at victory in Manchester in the fourth Test after the entire fifth day's play was washed out due to rain. They were the more dominant side throughout the game, leading by 61 runs with five wickets remaining in Australia's second innings when rain dampened English hopes. Read Here.

Weekend workout: 7 exercises to do on Saturday and Sunday if you don't get time on weekdays

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Do you feel guilty for not working out at all during your Monday-Friday 5 days-a-week work routine? Here's good news. A new study published in JAMA said that people who manage to exercise for 150 minutes or 2.5 hours during the weekends are able to cut their heart attack risk by 27% compared to 35% among people who did physical activity for more days of the week. They also saw risk of heart failure dropping by 38%, compared to 36% of daily exercises. As per health guidelines 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise can keep you healthy. Read Here.

Kushi title song: Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chemistry in romantic number wows fans

The title track of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Kushi is out. On Friday, the makers of the film released the Telugu version of the song as well as the Hindi one. A romantic number celebrating the joy of falling in love, the title track received a warm response from fans in the comments. Read Here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON