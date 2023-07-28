Weekend workout: 7 exercises to do on Saturday and Sunday if you don't get time on weekdays

Do you feel guilty for not working out at all during your Monday-Friday 5 days-a-week work routine? Here's good news. A new study published in JAMA said that people who manage to exercise for 150 minutes or 2.5 hours during the weekends are able to cut their heart attack risk by 27% compared to 35% among people who did physical activity for more days of the week. They also saw risk of heart failure dropping by 38%, compared to 36% of daily exercises. As per health guidelines 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise can keep you healthy. (Also read: Monsoon workout: 6 ways skipping rope can help you in losing weight) Weekends provide a perfect opportunity to focus on personal well-being and take steps towards a healthier lifestyle.(Freepik)

Many people are turning weekend warriors in modern times where a typical day may start early in the morning and may see no signs of ending. However, the negative effects of this sedentary lifestyle can be offset to some extent by embracing an active lifestyle during Saturdays and Sundays. From walking, strength training, cardio, Yoga, push-ups, to crunches, these exercises which are accommodated in your routine during your off days can help improve your heart health and overall fitness.

"Weekends provide a perfect opportunity to focus on personal well-being and take steps towards a healthier lifestyle," says Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness & Nutrition Expert, VP Vitabiotics Ltd.

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey towards a more active lifestyle, incorporating the following exercises into your weekends can bring about significant change in your lifestyle as per Shelatkar.

Outdoor exercises

1. Running or brisk walk

Take advantage of the weekends to go for a brisk walk or running or jogging in your neighbourhood or a nearby park. An individual can burn up to 300-400 calories with this exercise. It's an excellent way to get some fresh air and improve cardiovascular health. Running can improve your heart health, stamina and lung capacity and it is also good for a better sleep. Running is an exercise that has an effect on your whole body and it also helps in strengthening your bones.

2. Opt for a sport

Playing a sport is not only fun but also keep your mental and physical health up to the mark. It also brings down your stress levels. Any kind of sport is good for blood flow in the body. Playing a sport can also help improve breathing while working the muscles in the body. It drastically improves your endurance, strength, stamina and helps build lean muscles. Badminton, Cricket, Squash, Table Tennis, Football, are some of the popular sports that can be played.

Exercises for an indoor workout

3. Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are a classic and effective cardiovascular exercise that can get your heart rate up and improve your overall endurance. Put your feet together and maintain a sideways posture. Jump with your feet spread apart and simultaneously raise your arms in the air. Return to the starting position and repeat for a set number of repetitions or time.

4. Squats

Squats are a fundamental lower body exercise that targets the muscles in the thighs, glutes, and lower back. They help in building strength, enhancing mobility, and promoting better balance and posture. If you are new to this exercise, aim for 20 squats a day that will help your legs and back.

5. Push-ups

Push-ups are a simple and productive exercise for increasing your strength. They don't require any equipment and can be performed at any place. They help work the chest, shoulders, and triceps and also engage the core muscles, helping to improve upper body strength and stability. A person who follows a fitness regime daily can do up to 300 push-ups, but for an average individual who is choosing to do on a weekend, can aim to do between 50 to 100.

6. Planks

Planks are a great full-body exercise that primarily targets your core muscles, but it also engages your arms, shoulders, and legs. To perform this exercise, put your hands directly under your shoulders and straighten your body in a push-up position. Hold this position for as long as you can, and try to increase the duration with practice. For starters, do only one plank every day and work up to three to ten over time. To improve flexibility, gradually incorporate side planks into your weekend workout regime.

7. Crunches

Crunches are an integral core workout that work your entire core while also sculpting the front abdominal muscles. To perform a crunch, lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your upper body off the ground, engaging your abs, and then lower it back down in a controlled manner. Avoid pulling on your neck during the movement to prevent strain and focus on using your abdominal muscles to do the work. Crunches are a simple exercise that anyone can choose to perform on their weekend to keep in shape.