Daily brief: Terrorist tasked to kill Nupur Sharma held, and all the latest news

Terrorist with Jaish links tasked to kill Nupur Sharma arrested from UP's Saharanpur

A terrorist with alleged links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and tasked with carrying out an attack on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was arrested from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Read more

Jai Ram orders probe into Shimla-Kalka highway flyover collapse

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday ordered a probe into the collapse of a flyover portion on Shimla-Kalka highway following heavy rains a day before. Read more

In 1st remarks on Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, India doesn’t mention ‘one-China’ policy

India on Friday avoided any mention of the “one-China” policy as it opposed unilateral actions to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait in its first official response to tensions triggered by China’s military drills following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Read more

Why mutation of BA.5 lineages is a matter of concern? WHO highlights

About 99 per cent of the coronavirus sequences reported globally in a month - between July 8 and August 8 - were linked to the Omicron variant, the World Health Organization has said in its latest weekly bulletin, highlighting that “BA.5 descendent lineages” are increasing in diversity. Read more

No GST on residential unit if rented out for personal use: Finance ministry

Residential properties if rented out to private persons for personal use will not attract Goods and Services Tax, and no GST will be charged on food items sold loose, a finance ministry official said. Read more

Inaugural edition of Women's IPL to be held in March 2023: Report

The much-awaited Women's IPL will be starting from March 2023 to be held in a one-month window and in all likelihood with five teams, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development on Friday. Read more

Ranveer Singh called for questioning by Mumbai Police on August 22 in nude photoshoot case

Actor Ranveer Singh has been called for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case filed against him over his nude photoshoot. As per reports, Ranveer has been asked to appear at the concerned station on August 22. Read more

Deepika Padukone shares animated video saying this food is an ‘emotion’ for her

We all have our comfort foods that we love to eat. Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone also shared the food that she loves and said that it is more of an “emotion” for her. Any guesses about her favourite dish? Read more