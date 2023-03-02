Daily brief: TMC expansion plan faces jolt after assembly election results, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party failed to open its account

Assembly election results: TMC expansion plan faces jolt

With zero seats in Tripura and just five in Meghalaya, the Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s plans to expand beyond West Bengal has suffered a setback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In last year’s Goa polls too, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party failed to open its account. Read more

Smaller parties do it again; win one-third of total seats in Meghalaya

Smaller regional parties of Meghalaya, who often play a crucial role in elections, have done it again winning almost one-third of the total seats in the northeastern state. Read more

Virat Kohli's 'poor shot selection' attracts strong reactions from Shastri, Gavaskar, Karthik in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

It has been that kind of a series for Virat Kohli. On pitches where most of the Indian and Australian batters have struggled, he has looked largely untroubled and solid but has somehow managed to get out against the run of play. Read more

Sharmila Tagore points out issues with The Dirty Picture and Kahaani: 'Director doesn’t have faith...'

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore will return to acting after a decade with the upcoming release of Gulmohar. Read more

Holi 2023: Tips to take care of your pet's skin this Holi

Holi is just round the corner and while people are looking forward to the festival of colours for the much-needed respite from their monotonous schedules, it may be a stressful time for your pets who may not feel comfortable in the noisy environment with too many people around and their pet parents not able to spend enough time with them. Besides Holi colours can be unsafe for your canine or feline companions as they are loaded with harmful chemicals and substances. Read more

