Home / India News / Daily brief: TMC tweets video that shows chaos at BJP office after Biplab Deb's resignation, and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: TMC tweets video that shows chaos at BJP office after Biplab Deb's resignation, and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as the chief minister of Tripura on Saturday, May 14, 2022.(PTI)
BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as the chief minister of Tripura on Saturday, May 14, 2022.(PTI)
Published on May 14, 2022 08:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In video tweeted by TMC, chaos at BJP office after Biplab Deb's resignation

The war of words between Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party escalated on Saturday after Biplab Deb resigned as the chief minister. Read more.

In MP’s Alirajpur, mob beats up truck driver for hitting minor; throw him into burning vehicle

A mob on Friday set a mini truck on fire and threw the driver into the fire after beating him up brutally for hitting an eight-year-old girl in Alirajpur district, police said. Read more.

'I'll be happy if Umran breaks my record, enters 100mph club. But needs to ensure that...': Akhtar's advice for SRH star

The current crop of Indian fast bowlers is brimming with world-class talent. A bunch of youngsters have made waves with their sparkling show but Umran Malik is a notch above his compatriots in terms of speed. Read more.

R Madhavan responds after Twitter user questions his 'credibility' for lauding Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Actor R Madhavan has reacted after a Twitter user questioned his 'credibility' for lauding Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tmc bjp tripura biplab kumar deb biplab deb + 3 more
tmc bjp tripura biplab kumar deb biplab deb + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out