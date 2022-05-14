Daily brief: TMC tweets video that shows chaos at BJP office after Biplab Deb's resignation, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In video tweeted by TMC, chaos at BJP office after Biplab Deb's resignation

The war of words between Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party escalated on Saturday after Biplab Deb resigned as the chief minister. Read more.

In MP’s Alirajpur, mob beats up truck driver for hitting minor; throw him into burning vehicle

A mob on Friday set a mini truck on fire and threw the driver into the fire after beating him up brutally for hitting an eight-year-old girl in Alirajpur district, police said. Read more.

'I'll be happy if Umran breaks my record, enters 100mph club. But needs to ensure that...': Akhtar's advice for SRH star

The current crop of Indian fast bowlers is brimming with world-class talent. A bunch of youngsters have made waves with their sparkling show but Umran Malik is a notch above his compatriots in terms of speed. Read more.

R Madhavan responds after Twitter user questions his 'credibility' for lauding Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Actor R Madhavan has reacted after a Twitter user questioned his 'credibility' for lauding Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Read more.

