Daily brief: Umesh Kolhe murder mastermind was booked for rape in 2021, say police and all the latest news

Amravati: Umesh Kolhe murder mastermind was booked for rape in 2021, say police

In a fresh set of revelations, the criminal past of Irfan Sheikh, the mastermind of Umesh Kolhe murder case, came to light in the investigation by local police. Read More

Sprinter PT Usha, legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja and two others nominated to RS

Film composer Ilaiyaraaja, legendary athlete PT Usha and film maker V Vijayendra Prasad were nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Philanthropist Veerendra Heggade was also named as a new member of the Upper House. Read More

I-T raids Dolo-650 manufacturer Micro Lab's office in Bengaluru

The Income Tax department Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Micro Labs Ltd, the manufacturers of Dolo-650 tablet that was widely used by Covid-19 patients during the last over two years, on charges of alleged tax evasion. Read More

Monsoon health tips: Fruits you must consume or avoid during rainy season to ensure gut health, boost immunity

It is important to remember that the nutritional value of the produce is inversely proportional to the duration that it is stored for hence, including seasonal fruits in one’s everyday meals is essential in monsoon and other weather. Read More

Irfan Pathan tweets stern message for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli after BCCI rests star duo for West Indies ODIs

Moments after BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies on Wednesday, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan didn't look particularly pleased with it. Read More

Fawad Khan finally appears in latest Ms Marvel episode, trends on Twitter: 'He's the perfect bait for desis'

Fawad Khan has arrived at the MCU with almost an entire Ms Marvel episode dedicated to him. Desi fans are over the moon at seeing him once again on their screens. Read More

