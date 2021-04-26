Daily caseload hits all-time high as 3,54,709 test Covid-19 positive

New Covid-19 cases in India continued to shatter global records on Sunday, as India’s daily infection tally crossed the 350,000 mark for the first time, even as new deaths due the disease soared past the 2,800 mark, amid a crippling shortage of medical amenities in dozens of states with high caseloads.

India reported 354,709 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 17.3 million. A total of 2,808 new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Sunday, the highest ever in the country, pushing the total number of people who have lost their lives to the disease to 195,137, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

Sunday was the fifth day running that the single-day cases in the country have broken all previous global records. India’s outbreak became the world’s largest ever on record earlier this week when the country’s daily tally breached the 300,00 mark for the first time on Wednesday.