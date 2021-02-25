Daily Covid-19 infections rise to 16,738, active cases over 1.5 lakh

In a massive single-day hike, India in the last 24 hours reported 16,738 cases, taking the total tally to 11,046914. With the surge, the number of active cases on Thursday against breached the 1.5 lakh mark, the dashboard of the Union health ministry showed. The number of daily fatalities too rose with 138 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

For the first time in many days, the number of active Covid-19 cases in India breached over 1.5 lakh.

This is also the first time when the number of fresh infections surpassed the number of daily discoveries. Against 16,738 new cases, India reported 11,799 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The sudden jump on Thursday does not come as a surprise as Maharashtra reported 8,807 new infections on Wednesday, continuing the upward trend of the daily infections. Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 1,167 new Covid-19 cases which was the highest daily spike in about four months.

The resurgence of Covid-19 in several states, primarily in Maharashtra, has become a cause of concern as no reason behind the sudden spurt of the cases has been found yet. Nagpur district too contributed to the high number of Covid-19 cases, with 1,181 fresh infections reported on Wednesday.

Taking note of the situation, which is turning serious, the Centre on Wednesday deputed multi-disciplinary teams to 10 states and Union territories to look into the reasons behind the sharp rise. The teams will co-ordinate with the officials of Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and J&K to chart out the road ahead. These states have been reporting over 100 fresh cases daily in the past one week.