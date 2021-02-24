IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Mutations found in Maha, Kerala samples: Officials
Mutations are not unusual and the Sars-Cov-2 was gathering roughly two per month until December when new variants with large number of mutations began to crop up. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
Mutations are not unusual and the Sars-Cov-2 was gathering roughly two per month until December when new variants with large number of mutations began to crop up. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

Mutations found in Maha, Kerala samples: Officials

Health experts say that there is no direct relation between the mutations and the spike in Covid cases in the two states.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:58 AM IST

Some mutations of the Sars-Cov-2 that have been worrying scientists globally have arisen in India, according to top officials who said on Tuesday that E484K and N440K changes have been seen in samples taken from some people in Maharashtra and Kerala.

The numbers refer to changes in the pathogen’s proteins, which can tweak its structure. At least one of these changes, E484K has been established to reduce the efficacy of vaccines and make immunity from a previous infection ineffective.

But officials added that it is yet to be established if these are behind the resurgence in the two states. “There is no direct relation between the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and some other states where the mutations N440K and E484K [have occurred],” said Dr Balram Bhargava, director general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), at the weekly media briefing on Covid-19 updates.

“…These two virus strains have been detected in other countries too and are not specific to India. Moreover, they have been found earlier in some States in India,” said Bhargava, without giving more details about these strains.

Mutations are not unusual and the Sars-Cov-2 was gathering roughly two per month until December when new variants with large number of mutations began to crop up. The South African variant (known as B.1.351) has nine mutations that change its structure, including E484K that occurs in the spike protein, the component of the virus that plays a role in entry into host cells.

Also Read | Covid vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register

According to Niti Aayog member (health), Dr VK Paul, the two mutations were picked up during routine genomic surveillance of cases. The Indian Sars-Cov-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has been studying the genomes of a proportion of positive cases. In addition to these, the consortium has confirmed the presence of the UK-linked B.1.1.7 variant and the Brazil-linked P.1 variant.

All of these cases have been detected in international travellers. But the ones that have arisen in India were also detected earlier, the officials said. INSACOG was established in December last year as a network of 10 government labs to perform genome sequencing of 5% Covid-19 samples.

The effort has gathered pace, and the network of labs has sequenced 3,500 viruses so far among Covid-19 positive samples.

Close to 200 (187) UK variants have been picked up, along with six South African variants and one Brazilian variant, Paul said.

“When you are doing sequencing, you are not only looking for these variants, but also looking for any abnormal shift or change in the virus’ character. And we must say that effort was going on well before the UK variant entered the country as indigenous effort. These mutations keep occurring in viruses as it is in their nature,” he added.

Paul also added that experts were constantly watching the behavior of mutations in the country, and not just the three variants that are now global variants of concerns.

Experts agree that there is no cause for concern unless it is established that the mutation is either more transmissible or has the increased capacity to kill.

“Mutations in respiratory viruses happen all the time but what is important is to track the behavior of mutated virus to see what it means clinically,” said Dr Shobha Broor, former head, microbiology department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 crisis
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Modi calls for home-grown tech solutions

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:23 AM IST
“The scenario has changed in India in the 21st century. The needs and aspirations of the nation have also changed. Not just Indian Institutes of Technology, IITs must take it to the next level to indigenous institutes of technology,” Modi told students of India’s oldest IIT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Countries, including India, have felt the need to regulate social media companies, which, under current rules, are not responsible for content, unlike traditional media firms; there have also been demands to regulate content on OTT platforms, with some shows on these running into trouble for offending religious sentiments. (Representative Image)(MINT_PRINT)
Countries, including India, have felt the need to regulate social media companies, which, under current rules, are not responsible for content, unlike traditional media firms; there have also been demands to regulate content on OTT platforms, with some shows on these running into trouble for offending religious sentiments. (Representative Image)(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Draft govt policy seeks 3-tier checks for OTTs

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:03 AM IST
In the document, titled Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the government cites powers provided to it under section 87 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mutations are not unusual and the Sars-Cov-2 was gathering roughly two per month until December when new variants with large number of mutations began to crop up. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
Mutations are not unusual and the Sars-Cov-2 was gathering roughly two per month until December when new variants with large number of mutations began to crop up. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

Mutations found in Maha, Kerala samples: Officials

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Health experts say that there is no direct relation between the mutations and the spike in Covid cases in the two states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The health ministry wrote to these states and two more, asking them to speed up vaccinations. Experts say it is now a race against time for India to begin a wave of vaccinations that will beat that of infections. (Representative Image) (HT file)
The health ministry wrote to these states and two more, asking them to speed up vaccinations. Experts say it is now a race against time for India to begin a wave of vaccinations that will beat that of infections. (Representative Image) (HT file)
india news

A race against time: Vaccine drive needs boost amid spike

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:48 AM IST
Data shows that the seven-day average of new cases across India dropped to its lowest on February 11, when it touched 10,988, but it has shown a sustained increase since then to reach 12,971 on Monday – a rise of 18%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elated by the results, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat.”(PTI)
Elated by the results, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat.”(PTI)
india news

‘Honoured to serve Gujarat’: Modi after civic polls sweep

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The BJP has bagged 489 seats from a total of 576, as many as 100 more than the 389 seats it won out of 572 in the 2015 elections to the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court also said the call for any kind of violence was conspicuously absent from the toolkit, and no evidence was on record to suggest Ravi subscribed to secessionist ideas.(AFP)
The court also said the call for any kind of violence was conspicuously absent from the toolkit, and no evidence was on record to suggest Ravi subscribed to secessionist ideas.(AFP)
india news

‘Sketchy evidence’: Disha granted bail

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The judge held that Ravi had no connection with pro-Khalistani organisations, Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) and Sikhs for Justice, and that there was not an “iota” of evidence linking her to the violence that rocked Delhi on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.(ANI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.(ANI)
india news

Rakesh Tikait holds out threat of Parliament siege if farm laws are not repealed

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the farmers' fight will continue unless a new law on MSP is made and three farm law are rolled back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police recovered a 67-page-long suicide note from the crime scene which revealed the murderer’s intention to kill more people.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
The police recovered a 67-page-long suicide note from the crime scene which revealed the murderer’s intention to kill more people.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
india news

4 school students killed, 6 injured in Bihar as bus rams SUV

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:28 PM IST
  • Angry locals blocked the road, burnt the bus and chased away police team which allegedly reached the site of the accident late.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cong may focus on MSMEs before TN, Bengal polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi: With assembly elections coming up in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Congress’s campaign is likely to increasingly focusing on issues related to the micro, small and medium enterprises sector, which forms the backbone of India’s manufacturing industries, according to Congress leaders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the pandemic is under control in the state and there is no justification to keep the Covid care centres open “just for the sake of keeping them open”(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the pandemic is under control in the state and there is no justification to keep the Covid care centres open “just for the sake of keeping them open”(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Divisive mentality': Shivraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi's north-south remark

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Chouhan was speaking about a remark made by Gandhi in Thiruvananthapuram where he was talking about his experience in a different type of politics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shripad Naik has been in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.(PTI File Photo)
Shripad Naik has been in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Union Minister Shripad Naik to be discharged from hospital on February 24

ANI, Panaji, Goa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:51 PM IST
According to a statement by his office issued on Monday, "Union Minister Shripad Naik will be discharged from Goa Medical College Hospital, Bambolim on February 24."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets PSC rank-holders who are protesting outside the Secretariat complex against "backdoor" recruitment by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets PSC rank-holders who are protesting outside the Secretariat complex against "backdoor" recruitment by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi says BJP going soft on Left Front leaders under probe in Kerala

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • Rahul Gandhi also accused the Left Front government in Kerala of nepotism that ensured jobs are reserved only for its sympathisers and workers in Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"During this period, essential commodities, and industries, have been excluded," said Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta.(PTI | Representational image)
"During this period, essential commodities, and industries, have been excluded," said Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad till March 8

ANI, Aurangabad, Maharashtra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:29 PM IST
"It has been decided that curfew to remain imposed from 11 pm-6 am from February 23 to March 8. Essential services are exempted," said Nikhil Gupta, Aurangabad Police Commissioner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
despite repeated instructions and opportunities given, some registered healthcare workers and frontline workers have not taken the first dose of Covid vaccine.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
despite repeated instructions and opportunities given, some registered healthcare workers and frontline workers have not taken the first dose of Covid vaccine.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Take Covid vaccine or else…’, Odisha warns healthcare and frontline workers

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • The government warned healthcare and frontline workers who are reluctant to take the vaccine that their privileges would be taken away if they do not comply with the vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDA would hold the demonstration to condemn the designs and machinations of the BJP-led NDA. In picture - Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasami with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Dinesh Gundu Rao.(ANI)
SDA would hold the demonstration to condemn the designs and machinations of the BJP-led NDA. In picture - Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasami with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Dinesh Gundu Rao.(ANI)
india news

Congress, SDA allies in Puducherry to stage demonstration against Centre

PTI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Leaders of the Congress and other parties affiliated to the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) in the union territory would take part in the protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP