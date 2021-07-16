Dakshina Kannada steps up vigilance on borders with Kerala over Zika virus cases

Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka has sounded an alert over the surge in the cases of the deadly Zika virus in the neighbouring state of Kerala, Udayavani reported on Friday. Dr Rajendra KV, the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, alerted the medical corps of the district during an emergency meeting held in his office. He instructed the officials to screen as many people as possible entering Karnataka from Kerala for fever and other symptoms that the Zika virus manifests, according to the newspaper.

More precautionary measures have been directed by Rajendra to curb the spreading of Zika virus. Those having symptoms similar to that of Chikungunya and Dengue should also be asked to go to the nearest hospital and report the symptoms, he said. The senior official said that the health department will also have to record the travel history of those with symptoms of Zika. Simple diagnosis like blood tests must be conducted on people with symptoms of the disease, he also said.

The health department has been directed to inform and instruct people to control breeding of mosquitoes in and around their houses. Things like old tyres, empty discarded vessels or anything that is capable of gathering rain water or wastewater should be cleared. Zika is a vector borne disease and is carried usually by the day biting mosquito called Aedes Aegypti. They breed in freshly collected water, said the socio medical health workers.

Dr. Rajendra said hundreds of people travel every day to Mangaluru, Puttur and Sullia cacross the border of both the states and that there are chances of them carrying the virus into Karnataka.

Mangaluru gets around 1200 to 1600 visitors every day from Kasargod, Kannur and other places for business, health, work and education related works. Similarly, there is a heavy inflow of visitors from Kerala to districts like Chamarajanagar and Mysuru in Karnataka on a daily basis.

Deputy commissioners of these districts are also likely to announce a vigil on the border area for controlling the spread of Zika virus.

