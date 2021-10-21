Home / India News / Dalit custodial death: Maya sends delegation to Agra after Priyanka’s visit
india news

Dalit custodial death: Maya sends delegation to Agra after Priyanka’s visit

Mayawati also referred to the recent killing of a Kanpur trader in Gorakhpur and said that both Gorakhpur and now Agra incidents have put the BJP government in the dock
Citing recent incidents of police atrocities such as the Kanpur businessman murder case in Gorakhpur and the custodial death in Agra , Mayawati demanded necessary changes in the policing system in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI Photo)
Citing recent incidents of police atrocities such as the Kanpur businessman murder case in Gorakhpur and the custodial death in Agra , Mayawati demanded necessary changes in the policing system in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati rushed a party delegation to Agra where a Dalit sanitation worker died in police custody on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The move by Mayawati, who slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the custodial death, came a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Dalit victim’s family amid high drama that also included her brief detention at the police lines.

“The custodial death of a sanitation worker in Agra is most saddening. A party delegation led by Gayacharan Dinkar would visit Agra, meet the victim’s kin and also interact with officials to get justice in the case,” Mayawati tweeted.

Mayawati also referred to the recent killing of a Kanpur trader in Gorakhpur and said that both Gorakhpur and now Agra incidents have put the BJP government in the dock.

“The BJP government is in the dock and the BSP demands that necessary changes in the policing system are made,” she tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi managed to meet the Dalit victim’s family after a nearly three-hour long standoff with the police.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar airport in UP

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Agra Muniraj G, the accused Dalit sanitation worker had admitted to his involvement in the theft of 25 lakh from police ‘maalkhana’ (store) and his health deteriorated during the recovery of a sum of 15 lakh from his house in Agra. The victim’s family has contradicted the police claim.

Taking note of the political controversy generated by the case, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that no one will be allowed to take law and order into their hands.

The BJP is projecting Baby Rani Maurya, a Jatav Dalit like Mayawati, as its own Jatav face ahead of the 2022 UP polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out