65-yr-old Dalit in UP thrashed, says forced to drink urine. Cops deny claim

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 18:17 IST

A 65-year-old man in Lalitpur was allegedly forced to drink urine and beaten up by some people of his village against whom he had filed a police complaint a week back.

The victim, Amar, a Dalit, was admitted to the Lalitpur district hospital. The cops, however, denied that he was forced to drink urine but admitted that the attack did take place.

The main accused in the case has been arrested while the hunt for others is on, said police.

“The police were informed about the assault on two people by some locals in Rora village. The cops have arrested the prime accused, Sonu Yadav. Teams have been formed for the arrest of the remaining accused and an FIR has been lodged in the case,” said Mirza Manzar Beg, SP (Lalitpur).

ललितपुर के रोड़ा गांव में एक 65 वर्षीय दलित व्यक्ति को मारपीट के बाद जबरन पेशाब पिलाने की कोशिश की गई । पीड़ित अभी भी न्याय के लिए गुहार लगा रहा है ।

यूपी की भाजपा सरकार का दलित विरोधी चेहरा आईने की तरह साफ हो चुका है । — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) October 13, 2020

Amar said he approached the Sadar Kotwali police, which accepted the complaint but did not act against the culprits. On Monday night, while Amar was heading home, Sonu and others pressured him to withdraw the complaint.

He was beaten up when he refused. One of the attackers peed in a cup and allegedly forced Amar to drink the urine. “I was left unconscious on the road,” said Amar.

In his FIR, Amar alleged that Sonu Yadav and others had assaulted him and his son last week over a trivial issue. They were badly injured after being thrashed and attacked with an axe, he said.