Dalit man assaulted, urinated upon by 2 in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Police have booked two men for assaulting a 19-year-old Dalit man in Sikar district of Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday, after the latter alleged that the accused raped him, recorded a video of the incident, hit him with iron rods and urinated on him. The Dalit man said that he was watching a wedding procession in the village with his family when the two accused, from the Jat community, accosted him (For Representation)

The incident, which happened on April 8, came to light on April 16 when the 19-year-old filed a police complaint. The Dalit man said that he was watching a wedding procession in the village with his family when the two accused, from the Jat community, accosted him. “The two... started hurling casteist slurs. They also told me that they wanted to kill my father but they were attacking me as my father is out of the country,” the man said in his complaint.

“Later the two accused asked me to take off my clothes following which they raped me and recorded a video of the incident. They also beat me up with rods and sticks, and urinated on me,” the man said.

A case was lodged under sections 115 (2) (causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 352 (intentional insult), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 133 (assault with intent to dishonour person), and 140 (3) (kidnapping) of BNS, apart from relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

“The atrocities against Dalits are on rise during the BJP government. The latest incident from Sikar crossed every limit,” Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully said.

The BJP said that it would take strict action in the case. “Our government is serious about such matter. Suitable probe will be launched into the matter and stringent action will be taken against the accused,” BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj said.