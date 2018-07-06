Dalit man given 100 lashes in Madhya Pradesh for asking hike in salary

A 24-year old Dalit youth was tied to a petrol pump machine and given around 100 lashes with a belt for seeking a salary hike from the pump manager.

The incident took place in Hoshangabad, around 80 km from Bhopal on June 23, but was reported on July 2 after a video of the beating went viral.

Police have arrested Deepak Sahu and Aakash Sahu, who work as manager and assistant manager at the petrol pump.

Hoshangabad superintendent of police Arvind Saxena said, the victim Ajay Ahirwar, worked at a petrol pump in Babai area.

“He requested a hike in his wages from Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 but Deepak Sahu scolded him and refused to do so. When Ajay didn’t come to the petrol pump on June 22 for duty, Sahu sent someone to get him the following day. When Ajay came, they tied him to the petrol pump and Deepak Sahu along with Aakash Sahu whipped him at least 100 times,” said Saxena.

Initially, Ajay did not lodge a police complaint out of fear but when the video of his beating went viral, some local Dalit organisation asked Ajay to lodge a complaint.

Deepak and Aakash were arrested on July 4 and sent to jail.