Darshan surrenders gun after temporary revocation of licence

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa surrendered his gun on Tuesday, a day after his license was temporarily suspended pending the court’s verdict in the Renukaswamy murder case, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa surrendered his gun on Tuesday, a day after his license was temporarily suspended pending the court’s verdict in the Renukaswamy murder case (ANI)

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayanand told reporters: “… according to the law, if a case carries a potential sentence of more than three years and the accused possesses a licensed firearm, the weapon will be seized immediately, and the license will be revoked. Currently, Darshan’s gun license has been suspended due to his involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case.’’

Previously, Darshan had appealed to the police against revoking his gun license. In response to a notice issued on January 7 by DCP Padmini Sahu from the administrative division of the Bengaluru police commissionerate regarding the revocation of his gun license, Darshan said: “As a celebrity, I attract a larger crowd wherever I go. My personal safety is of utmost importance. Though I hired private security, I still require my gun license for personal protection. Hence, my license should not be revoked.”

In his correspondence with the police, he further said: “I have not threatened any witnesses related to the case against me. If any such incidents occur, legal action can be taken. I assure you that I will not make such mistakes.”

“Soon after the suspension of gun license, actor Darshan surrendered his gun at RR Nagar police station on Tuesday ‘’ Kengeri gate ACP Bharath S Reddy told HT. “The higher authorities would decide to return the gun after the murder case is disposed.”

In the Renukaswamy murder case, both Darshan and other accused were granted bail by the Karnataka high court. Darshan was granted a six-week interim bail on October 30 for medical reasons, citing severe spine pain and the need for urgent surgery.

However, the Karnataka government challenged this decision in the Supreme Court. The hearing for this case is scheduled for January 24. If the Supreme Court overturns the bail on that day, Darshan and other key accused will be returning to prison.

The murder case centres around Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan of Darshan, who was found dead near a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli on June 9 last year. Police investigations indicated that Renukaswamy sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda, which allegedly angered Darshan.

According to police reports, Raghavendra, a member of Darshan’s fan club from Chitradurga, had invited Renukaswamy to a shed in Pattanagere, RR Nagar, on the pretence of arranging a meeting with the actor. It was there that Renukaswamy was allegedly tortured and killed. His body was later found dead in a Sumanahalli drain.