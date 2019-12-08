e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Data national asset, must be protected: RSS affiliate

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan described the data generated in the country as a “national asset” and said it should be conserved properly.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2019 21:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
SJM members at a function in Jodhpur.
SJM members at a function in Jodhpur. (swadeshionline.in)
         

RSS-affiliate the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) said on Sunday that Indian alternatives of payment gateways, social media platforms and service aggregators must be supported and promoted as data sovereignty and data nationalism are the need of the hour.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan described the data generated in the country as a “national asset” and said it should be conserved properly and India must refrain from negotiating data sovereignty at bilateral and multilateral trade talks.

“Data should not only be stored within geographical limits of India, but must also be computed here. Data is a national asset; it may be commercial, strategic or even elementary. Data must be protected,” Mahajan said.

Emphasising on the need for data sovereignty, the SJM said digital nationalism is the need of the hour and Indian alternatives for payment gateways, social media platforms, service aggregators must be supported and promoted.

The SJM also advocated India’s own computer operating system and said it needs to developed at the earliest.

The government must identify the apps which are gathering unnecessary data and seeking more than required permissions, SJM said and demanded punitive action against such offenders.

tags
top news
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
IND vs WI Live: Sundar removes Evin Lewis
IND vs WI Live: Sundar removes Evin Lewis
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Karnataka bypolls vote count tomorrow, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
Karnataka bypolls vote count tomorrow, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News