Day 2: Puducherry CM, cabinet protest against L-G Kiran Bedi intensifies

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy continued his sit-in protest against lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi outside her residence for the second day along with his ministerial colleagues on Thursday. He has been protesting against Bedi’s “negative stand” towards his government’s proposals awaiting her approval.

Narayanasamy and his colleagues slept on a pavement near Bedi’s residence wearing black shirts on Wednesday night in support of their demand that she sanction 39 government proposals, including a free rice scheme.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries, too, joined the ruling Congress’s protest even as Bedi left for New Delhi on Thursday. News agency Press Trust of India quoted an unnamed source and reported she would return on February 20 and has invited Narayanasamy for a discussion a day later.

Narayanasamy maintained their protest would continue until the proposals are cleared. “Even if it is not possible to immediately concede all the 39 pleas, [Bedi]... can give her nod to some of the important schemes including the free rice scheme and grants,” he said.

He said Bedi has no powers at all. “She has to only be a post office and sign papers which have been sent by the council of ministers. She has no right to touch cabinet decisions. She is vetoing decisions. She is being encouraged by the Prime Minister to create problems for our government,” news agency Asian News International quoted Narayanasamy as saying.

Bedi wrote a letter to Narayanasamy calling his protest unlawful. “Instead of waiting for my response to your February 7 letter, you have come to Raj Nivas, demanding a reply in this unlawful manner,” she said.

“This method [sit-in] is unheard of from a person of your position.” Public works department minister A Namassivayam referred to Bedi’s Delhi visit and said this shows that she does not respect the popular government.

Barricades were erected around Bedi’s office to keep the protesters away and central forces were deployed.

Narayanasamy had earlier led a protest in front of Parliament in New Delhi on January 4, demanding the Centre sanction statehood for Puducherry and replace Bedi. The two have been at loggerheads since Bedi assumed office in May 2016.

