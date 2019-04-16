Day after attack on Mehbooba’s convoy, grenade lobbed at NC leader’s house

A grenade was lobbed by unidentified persons at the residence of a National Conference leader at Tral in Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district which, however, caused no major damage to life and property.

The blast happened moments after National Conference’s Lok Sabha candidate for Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi, met party workers within at the house of another NC leader Mohammad Ashraf Bhat in Tral.

“We heard a blast outside after the meeting concluded and people dispersed. I don’t know what the blast was all about,” said Masoodi.

A police officer manning the police control room at Awantipora confirmed that it was a grenade blast.

“There was no major damage to life and property. A passerby got minor splinter injuries in the blast,” he said.

On Monday, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s cavalcade was pelted with stones injuring the driver of one of the escort vehicles in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Mufti was on her way to address a party workers’ convention.

The restive Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency comprising Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts will go to polls in three phases on April 23, 29 and May 6.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 20:36 IST