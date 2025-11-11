Day after car explosion, security strengthened across central, north Delhi

Security arrangements have been strengthened across central and north Delhi, particularly in the Chandni Chowk, Red Fort, and Daryaganj areas, a day after an explosion in a car near the historic Red Fort during the evening rush hour killed at least eight people and injured 21. Additional police teams have been deployed near heritage sites, markets, and public places. (PTI)

Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed at key intersections to regulate vehicular movement. People aware of the matter said local and district-level police units have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance and remain alert for crowds, suspicious persons, or abandoned objects. Additional police teams have been deployed near heritage sites, markets, and public places.

“Traffic police and local units are maintaining strict surveillance, and all forces have been asked to stay in alert mode throughout the day,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The restrictions and security measures were part of precautionary measures to ensure public safety and smooth movement across the city. Intensive checking of all passengers and luggage was being done at the metro stations and the airport.

Traffic movement on Netaji Subhash Marg was restricted from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg from 6am on Tuesday due to exigencies, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice. The commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch and use alternative routes for a hassle-free journey.

The advisory said no vehicles will be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg in either direction, from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut and vice versa. Both carriageways and service roads will remain closed to traffic.

CCTV footage showed that the car was approaching a signal and had slowed down when the explosion occurred.

Delhi police commissioner Satish Golcha said the blast took place at 6.52pm when the car stopped at a traffic signal, close to the Red Fort metro station in the heart of Old Delhi. The ensuing blaze engulfed at least six cars, two e-rickshaws, one auto, and a bus. The nature of injuries was mostly burns.

Investigators detained two people who previously owned the car as they sought to establish the chain of ownership. The Capital and the adjoining states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, were placed on high alert.

In Delhi, authorities sounded a high alert for the Delhi Metro, the Red Fort, government buildings, and the airport.

On Monday, Union home minister Amit Shah said that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving information about the blast. He added that the National Security Guard, National Investigation Agency, and Forensic Science Laboratory were investigating the blast.