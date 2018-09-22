‘Surgical strike’, tweets Rahul Gandhi over Hollande bomb; BJP hits back

A political slugfest over former French president Francois Hollande’s reported remarks on the Rafale jet deal continued on Saturday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “The PM and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a One Hundred & Thirty Thousand Crore, surgical strike on the Indian Defence forces. Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers. Shame on you. You betrayed India’s soul.”

Minutes later, union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar dismissed the Congress’ allegations, attaching to his tweet clarifications by France and French firm Dassault Aviation on Hollande being quoted as saying that the Indian government proposed the name of Anil Ambani’s Reliance group as Dassault Aviation’s offset partner.

After the categoric statements of #Dassault & French Govt, the lies of @RahulGandhi & #Congress leaders have been nailed. @INCIndia stand thoroughly exposed. They should now stop spreading canards on #RafaelDeal . pic.twitter.com/e9sSdU0UiB — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 22, 2018

Hours after Hollande’s reported remarks, the defence ministry said neither the Indian nor the French government was involved in the commercial decision.

In a statement issued late on Friday, the French government said it was in “no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners who have been, are being, or will be selected by French companies.”

Dassault Aviation also clarified that it was the company’s choice to partner with the Reliance group.

“This offsets contract is delivered in compliance with the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) 2016 regulations. In this framework, and in accordance with the policy of Make in India, Dassault Aviation has decided to make a partnership with India’s Reliance Group,” the aviation firm said in a statement.

The National Democratic Alliance’s decision to enter a $8.7 billion government-to-government deal with France to buy 36 Rafale warplanes made by Dassault was announced in April 2015, with an agreement signed a little over a year later. This replaced the previous United Progressive Alliance regime’s decision to buy 126 Rafale aircraft, 108 of which were to be made in India by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, claims that the price at which India is buying Rafale aircraft now is Rs 1,670 crore for each, three times the Rs 526 crore, the initial bid by the company when the UPA was trying to buy the aircraft. It has also claimed the previous deal included a technology transfer agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The deal has also become controversial on account of the fact that one of the offset deals signed by Dassault is with the Reliance Group of Anil Ambani. The Congress claims the earlier deal was scrapped and a new one signed just to provide Ambani this opportunity for an offset deal. Both the government and Reliance have repeatedly denied this.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 13:36 IST