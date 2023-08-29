'Day before Chandrayaan-3 landing…': Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in US

Spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has heaped praises on the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO for successfully landing the Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface and making the mission possible in a very short duration and a small budget. Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar addressing the media.(HT file)

Ravi Shankar also said a day before Vikram Lander's touch down on the south pole of the Moon, he had spoken to ISRO chief S Somnath.

Addressing the media in Washington DC, during the World Culture Festival, the spiritual guru on Monday said, “It's a proud moment for not just India, but the entire humanity that we could do this very successfully in such short duration and with a small budget, even in Hollywood or Bollywood cannot shot for that.”

From September 29 to October 1, the three-day festival will be held at the National Mall, hosted by the Art of Living founder along with mayor Muriel Bowser.

"An exploration of Chandrayan has happened and the women power has been very predominant there. It's a very emotional moment that we have landed on the Moon and already we have started receiving pictures from there… Just the previous day before the landing of Chandrayaan-3, I spoke to ISRO chief S Somnath and I told him everything would go well and all our prayers were with him and for this mission," Ravi Shankar said.

On August 23, India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

The ISRO on Monday announced that India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 to study the Sun will be launched on September 2 at 11.50am from Sriharikota spaceport.

Aditya L1 solar mission

Responding to a question on the Aditya L1 mission, the Art of Living founder said, “The upcoming mission will also be successful like this one.”

Earlier on Monday, former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair said that announcing the launch of Aditya-L1 after the Chandrayaan mission is a "logical step".

"I am happy to learn that the Aditya-L1 launch is scheduled for September 2 from Sriharikota. This has been a project which has been on the anvil for the ISRO for a long time. This is a logical step after the Chandrayaan mission, to study more about the Sun and its various phenomena happening on the solar surface and its effect on the earth, is the goal set for Aditya mission," the former ISRO chairman told news agency ANI.

