Video | Rape convict ‘composing’ music; DCW chief asks Khattar, ‘campaign song?’

Delhi Commission of Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday targeted Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar over a video of rape and murder convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh working with musicians. In a video shared by Swati Maliwal, the Dera chief can be seen instructing a musician to play a tune and asking another person to record it.

Posting the clip on Twitter, Maliwal asked the Haryana chief minister whether the Dera chief was tasked by him to create a campaign song for the next state elections.

“Khattar sahab, are you making him create a campaign song for your next election?” the DCW chief said in a tweet.

HT could not independently verify the video.

Last month, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was granted a 40-day parole. The latest parole to the Dera chief, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping his two disciples, came three months after he was granted a similar parole.

The Dera chief, along with four others, was also convicted in 2021 for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

The Haryana government has been facing criticism for repeatedly granting parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

On Friday, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said in Lok Sabha that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving jail terms in cases of rape and murder, should not be granted parole.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Bittu said, "He is a dangerous person.... The Haryana government is releasing him again and again.... There is an unrest in Punjab due to that. He should be behind bars and there should not be any parole for him."

