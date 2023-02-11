Home / India News / Video | Rape convict ‘composing’ music; DCW chief asks Khattar, ‘campaign song?’

Video | Rape convict ‘composing’ music; DCW chief asks Khattar, ‘campaign song?’

india news
Updated on Feb 11, 2023 08:40 PM IST

In a video shared by DCW chief Swati Maliwal, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh can be seen instructing a musician to play a tune and asking another person to record it.

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh instructing a musician.
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh instructing a musician.
ByHT News Desk

Delhi Commission of Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday targeted Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar over a video of rape and murder convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh working with musicians. In a video shared by Swati Maliwal, the Dera chief can be seen instructing a musician to play a tune and asking another person to record it.

Posting the clip on Twitter, Maliwal asked the Haryana chief minister whether the Dera chief was tasked by him to create a campaign song for the next state elections.

“Khattar sahab, are you making him create a campaign song for your next election?” the DCW chief said in a tweet.

HT could not independently verify the video.

Last month, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was granted a 40-day parole. The latest parole to the Dera chief, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping his two disciples, came three months after he was granted a similar parole.

The Dera chief, along with four others, was also convicted in 2021 for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

The Haryana government has been facing criticism for repeatedly granting parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

On Friday, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said in Lok Sabha that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving jail terms in cases of rape and murder, should not be granted parole.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Bittu said, "He is a dangerous person.... The Haryana government is releasing him again and again.... There is an unrest in Punjab due to that. He should be behind bars and there should not be any parole for him."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gurmeet ram rahim singh ram rahim swati maliwal manohar lal khattar + 2 more
gurmeet ram rahim singh ram rahim swati maliwal manohar lal khattar + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out