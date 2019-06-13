Death toll due to acute encephalitis rises in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district

Five more children have died of suspected acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, taking the overall death toll to 48 in the state on Thursday.

Four deaths were reported from the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH) and one from the Kejriwal Maternity Clinic (KMC), a private health facility, Muzaffarpur civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said.

Four of the five deceased were identified as Sunil Kumar (1.6 years old), Vikrant Kumar (4) Ram Babu Ram (7) and Chintu Kumar (7).

Of the 48 deaths due to the disease, 46 have been reported in June, prompting the Centre to dispatch a seven-member team which arrived in the district on Wednesday evening. The central team held a marathon discussion with the principal and superintendent of the SKMCH after examining patients, scrutinising treatment protocol and collecting serum samples.

“The central team is of the opinion that the maximum cases reported are due to “encephalopathy” (under AES category). It also approved our treatment protocol,” said SKMCH superintendent Dr Sunil Kumar Shahi.

The team also advised the SKMCH to take up research and concentrate on regular follow-up action of patients. It said there should be a separate research wing under the departments of microbiology and pathology.

“The team advised us to preserve serum samples of patients and recheck initially after 10 and 15 days and then do regular follow-up to checks for recurrence of the disease in patients,” added Dr Shahi.

It also proposed to increase the bed strength of pediatric ICU at the SKMCH from existing 14 beds to 100, the superintendent said.

The Centre had dispatched a seven-member team, headed by senior pediatrician Dr Arun Singh, national advisor of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW). The other team members comprise Dr Ram Singh, joint director and in-charge National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Patna; Dr Saurabh Goel, assistant director of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC; Dr Poonam Vellamuri, entomologist, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP); Dr Lokesh Tiwari, associate professor, department of peadiatrics, AIIMS-Patna; Dr Krishna Pandey, virologist; and Rajender Kumar, laboratory technician, both from the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI), Patna.

The team has been given the job to review the situation arising from a surge in AES in Muzaffarpur and assist the state in the control of the disease. The team has been asked to submit its report to the director-general of health services.

Over 154 cases of AES have been reported from 11 districts, including Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, Patna, Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, Gaya, Bhojpur and Aurangabad.

Known locally as “chamki bukhar”, the disease claimed a record 196 lives in 2014, as per the state government’s surveillance report.

The outbreak of the disease has happened annually during summer months in Muzaffarpur and neighbouring districts since 1995, typically coinciding with the litchi season.

