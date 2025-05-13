Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 21, Opposition calls for CM Bhagwant Mann to resign

At least 21 people have died in the Amritsar district of Punjab after consuming illicit liquor, in the third major hooch tragedy in the state over the last five years. Relatives of those who lost their lives in the Punjab hooch tragedy have been mourning their deaths after they consumed spurious liquor.(PTI)

The deaths were reported in the Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan and Therewal villages of the Majitha subdivision in Amritsar, after people consumed spurious liquor. Earlier on Tuesday, several people were hospitalised as well.

The police have launched a probe and have arrested nine accused and suspended four officials involved in the case, including the excise and taxation officer as well as the deputy superintendent of police in the district.

The police also revealed that methanol has been bought in bulk online in order to prepare the hooch.

Also Read: Excise revenue surpasses ₹10 cr for 1st time, says Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema

In a post on X, Punjab's chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The sad news of the death of many people due to consumption of poisoned liquor has been received in the villages around Majitha. These killers of innocent people will not be spared at any cost. These are not deaths, but murders. These culprits who create mourning atmosphere in people's homes with poisonous liquor will be punished strictly according to the law.”

He added, “I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls. The government stands with the affected families and will provide all possible help.”

Opposition accuses govt of failure to control liquor mafia

In response to the deaths of 21 people after consuming hooch in Punjab, opposition parties accused the Aam Admi Party-led government of failing to control the production of illicit liquor and the liquor mafia.

They sought the resignation of Punjab's CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and the state excise minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Also Read: Crackdown on liquor smuggling: Six Chandigarh excise officials chargesheeted

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said in a post on X, “Where is the so-called Yudh Nasheyan De Virodh now? @AAPPunjab govt has utterly failed to control the liquor mafia.”

The Punjab government had been conducting an anti-drug drive - Yudh Nasheyan De Virodh (war against drugs) - for the past 70 days.

"The CM, who is also Home Minister, is too busy with PR while illegal trade thrives. This is not governance -- this is criminal negligence. How many more lives will it take?" added Bajwa.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal called the incident a “man-made tragedy” and accused the state of sponsoring the disaster.

“Illegal distilleries are flourishing, and innocent lives are being snuffed out. Where are our task forces, @BhagwantMann?” he said in a post on X.

He added, "This exposes the hollowness of your "Yudh Nashian Virudh" slogan. Your inaction is criminal. You have no right to remain in office if you cannot curb this menace."

(with inputs from Surjit Singh)