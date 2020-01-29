December 16 gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files curative petition in Supreme Court

india

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 06:50 IST

A curative petition was on Tuesday filed by Akshay, one of the convicts in the December 16 gang rape case in the Supreme Court, said Tihar Jail officials.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its order on a petition filed by the gang rape murder convict -- Mukesh Kumar Singh -- challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Ashok Bhushan heard the arguments in the matter today and will pronounce its order at 10.30 am tomorrow.

Four people -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh -- are facing execution on February 1 in the matter.

The 23-year-old paramedical student was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile.

One of the accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in March 2013 during the trial.

Another convict, who was a minor at the time of the crime, was sent to a reform facility and released after three years of the crime.