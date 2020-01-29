e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / December 16 gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files curative petition in Supreme Court

December 16 gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files curative petition in Supreme Court

Four people -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh -- are facing execution on February 1 in the matter.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 06:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Delhi Police personals produced 16 December bus gang rape accused Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, at Delhi High Court in New Delhi.
Delhi Police personals produced 16 December bus gang rape accused Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, at Delhi High Court in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
         

A curative petition was on Tuesday filed by Akshay, one of the convicts in the December 16 gang rape case in the Supreme Court, said Tihar Jail officials.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its order on a petition filed by the gang rape murder convict -- Mukesh Kumar Singh -- challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Ashok Bhushan heard the arguments in the matter today and will pronounce its order at 10.30 am tomorrow.

Four people -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh -- are facing execution on February 1 in the matter.

The 23-year-old paramedical student was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile.

One of the accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in March 2013 during the trial.

Another convict, who was a minor at the time of the crime, was sent to a reform facility and released after three years of the crime.

tags
top news
SC verdict today on Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh’s plea
SC verdict today on Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh’s plea
During budget session, MHA likely to face questions over CAA, nationwide NRC
During budget session, MHA likely to face questions over CAA, nationwide NRC
Budget 2020: Three areas budget must focus on to revive economic growth
Budget 2020: Three areas budget must focus on to revive economic growth
‘Wuhan, be strong’, shout its residents
‘Wuhan, be strong’, shout its residents
52-year-old man rapes teen, assaults her with iron rod: Cops
52-year-old man rapes teen, assaults her with iron rod: Cops
Trade deal, better relations on top US envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s agenda
Trade deal, better relations on top US envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s agenda
After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra ‘until further notice’
After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra ‘until further notice’
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news