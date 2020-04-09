e-paper
Home / India News / Deciphering Arvind Kejriwal’s Operation SHIELD to tackle Covid-19

Deciphering Arvind Kejriwal’s Operation SHIELD to tackle Covid-19

Operation SHIELD is the Delhi government’s latest strategy to stop the spread of coronavirus in teh national capital.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Workers of an NGO seen spraying disinfectant on doors of houses in Delhi’s Krishan Kunj Extension which has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.
Workers of an NGO seen spraying disinfectant on doors of houses in Delhi’s Krishan Kunj Extension which has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unveiled “Operation SHIELD” to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital where close to 700 people have been affected so far.

Here’s a look at what Operation SHIELD entails.

1 “SHIELD” is an acronym for “Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Santisation and Door-To-Door Checking”.

2 The operation will be carried out in neighbourhoods with a high concentration of Covid-19 cases.

3 Twenty one areas identified as containment zones in Delhi have been sealed and no one is being allowed to enter or exit these areas.

4 “Residents of these hotspots will be under home quarantine and those testing positive for coronavirus in these areas will be isolated.

5 People who came in contact with those testing positive will be traced.

6 Given the complete lockdown, essential supplies will be delivered to homes of residents in these areas.

7 Localities will be rigorously sanitised.

8 Medical professionals will visit every home in the hotspots under a door-to-door checking programme to see if anyone has Covid-19 symptoms.

9 Operation SHIELD will be enforced in 21 localities spread across Malviya Nagar, Bengali Market, Sangam Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Dwarka, Nizamuddin, Vasundhara Enclave, Dilshad Garden, Patparganj, Dinpur Village, Jahangirpuri, Kalyanpuri, Khichripur, Pandav Nagar, Krishan Kunj Extension, West Vinod Nagar, Seemapuri, Dilshad Colony and Jhilmil Colony.

