‘Decision on Article 370 taken in transparent manner’, says PM Modi

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his government’s decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was a transparent one and he appreciated the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the understanding it has shown on India’s step.

“As far as Article 370 is concerned, our internal steps were taken in a completely democratic, open, transparent and constitutional manner. They were designed to end the isolation that had kept Jammu-Kashmir underdeveloped to serve the vested interests of a few. This isolation also allowed some of the youth to be misguided, get radicalised and take to violence and terrorism. We cannot afford to let these tendencies get any foothold in our harmonious society and distract us from the primary tasks of growth and development of the entire country,” he told Khaleej Times in an interview.

PM Modi who arrived in the UAE on Friday for the second leg of his three-nation visit was accorded the Order of Zayed, the country’s highest civilian decoration.

Modi said India and the UAE have exemplary cooperation to ensure mutual security.

“Both India and the UAE have a common interest in ensuring that the anti-humanity forces that shelter or promote terrorism in any way are compelled to give up their destructive policies. The UAE has shown full understanding of the strong steps we have taken against terrorism. We have exemplary cooperation to ensure mutual security,” he said.

In the wide ranging interview, Modi also said his government was focused on empowering India’s poor and marginalized.

“The years from 2014 to 2019 were about fulfilling the basic developmental requirements of our people. This included providing basic facilities such as bank accounts, smoke-free kitchens, social security, healthcare, etc, which were lacking for seven long decades. Now, the time has come to go a step ahead and deliver on people’s aspirations and expectations and build a ‘New India’ of hope and progress,” he said.

The UAE is one of the Islamic countries that have rejected the concept of triple talaq or instant divorce. In his interview, Modi stressed that his government’s decision to outlaw the practice has been welcomed from all walks of life.

“The medieval practice of Triple Talaq has become history. For years, this caused injustice to several women belonging to the Muslim community, preventing them from fulfilling their dreams. That impediment has gone. I am delighted to say that this decision has been hailed by several Muslim women and people from all walks of life in India,” the PM said.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 15:19 IST