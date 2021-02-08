Decline in Covid cases in J&K in January, trend continues in February: Govt data
Covid-19 cases in Jammu-Kashmir are dropping fast and death ratio in both the divisions of the Union Territory, Kashmir and Jammu, has also come down.
Government’s Covid-19 data since March 2020 shows that in January, J&K reported 53 deaths and 3,535 cases, a sharp decline from 189 deaths and 10,747 cases in December. In terms of percentage, the month saw 71% dip in deaths and 67% decline in cases in comparison to December.
In the first week of February, J&K recorded eight deaths and 403 cases. The numbers were 20 and 1,205 respectively for the corresponding period in January.
Dr Javaid Malik, Professor, and head of department, chest medicine, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, said Covid-19 cases have drastically come down in J&K. “We shouldn’t lower our guard because it can flare up again if we don’t follow proper guidelines.”
It was also for the first time in the past 8 months that the monthly death count has gone below hundred. Last time it was so in June with 73 deaths and 5,051 cases.
“We are in control...The daily numbers have gone down considerably. We are registering zero daily deaths quite often now,” said director heath, Kashmir, Samir Mattoo.
January also recorded the lowest average daily cases since June. While there were 114 cases daily on an average in January, the number was 346 in December, 514 in November, 632 in October, 1,245 in September, 559 in August, 414 in July and 168 in June.
On an average, less than two daily deaths were recorded in January, six in December, seven in November, 10 were reported in October against 16 in September.
Dr Salim Khan, head of department, social and preventive medicine, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar said that the trend indicates that Covid-19 is declining in J&K. “The ratio of positive cases in the tests has been currently 2-3%. In GMC and its associated hospital, we used to report 3 to 5 deaths daily, now there are one or two Covid deaths in a week. Once the vaccination process is completed, we should be able to conquer this disease,” said Khan who is also the district nodal officer for Srinagar which has the highest caseload as well as deaths in J&K.
Baramulla Covid care centre can also boast of fewer cases. Only three months ago, it had nearly 100 Covid cases. “We have very few cases now. The centre is almost empty,” said Dr Masood, superintendent, Baramulla Medical College hospital.
The total active cases in J&K dropped to 709 on February 1 which accounts for 0.56 % of the overall 124,550 cases. As many as 1,222 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 722 in Jammu till February 7.
Dr Amjid, a senior doctor at Government Medical College Baramulla, said, “The situation has completely changed on ground...It seems like we are heading towards herd immunity.”
Over one-fourth of Kashmir’s healthcare providers have antibodies against Covid-19, a sero-survey has revealed.
Recently, the sero prevalence of SARS CoV-2 specific IgG antibodies among healthcare providers of Kashmir division showed 27.3% with antibodies.
The study was conducted in January by Government Medical College Srinagar in collaboration with the directorate of health services, Kashmir, and JK National Health Mission among healthcare providers of Kashmir division.
