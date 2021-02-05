IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 1 in 5 adults exposed to Covid-19: Key points of ICMR’s nationwide sero survey
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
india news

1 in 5 adults exposed to Covid-19: Key points of ICMR’s nationwide sero survey

In children aged between 10 and 17, the seroprevalence was 25.3%, and people above the age of 60 showed a prevalence of 23.4%, says the third nationwide sero survey
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:50 AM IST

At least one in five (21%) Indians aged over 18 has been exposed to the Covid-19, according to Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) third nationwide sero survey based on the testing of samples for antibodies from 28,589 people between December 17 and January 8. Here is all you need to know about the survey findings:

• Experts said the findings show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.

• In children aged between 10 and 17, the seroprevalence was 25.3%, and people above the age of 60 showed a prevalence of 23.4%.

• The findings released on Thursday are from the third round of pan-India surveys conducted by ICMR. It was conducted in the same 700 villages, 70 districts from 21 states that were selected during the first and the second round of surveys.

• Doctors and nurses were affected the most with a seroprevalence of 26.6%, followed by paramedical staff (25.4%), field staff (25.3%), and administration staff (24.9%).

Also Read | Study decodes how Sars-Cov-2 mutates, escapes antibodies

• In the general population, 28,589 individuals were tested for antibodies against Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Additionally, 7,171 healthcare workers were also covered. The second group included a hundred healthcare workers each from taluk hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, etc, for each district covered in the country.

• More women had antibodies compared to men, with a prevalence rate of 22.7% and 20.3%.

• In the general population, the prevalence was higher in urban slums (31.7%), followed by non-urban slums (26.2%), and rural areas (19.1%).

• Among healthcare workers, the seroprevalence was 25.7%.

• The numbers represent a sharp jump from the previous rounds.

• The first sero survey was conducted in May-June 2020. It showed 0.73% seroprevalence

• The second one (August-September) showed an overall prevalence of 6.6%.

• A serological test is to detect whether a person has antibodies to the Sars-CoV-2, which would indicate a past infection.

• With a large population remaining vulnerable to the virus, vaccination is the key along with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to stop the spread of the virus.

• More than 4.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have already been administered across the country in the past 18 days.

• Of the roughly 9.7 million healthcare workers registered to be given a jab against Covid-19, about 45% have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The health ministry's dashboard showed that 4,959,445 people have been vaccinated since January 16. (REUTERS)
The health ministry's dashboard showed that 4,959,445 people have been vaccinated since January 16. (REUTERS)
india news

India adds 12,408 Covid-19 cases, active cases fall below 152,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:46 AM IST
There have been more than 10.4 million recoveries after 15,853 patients of the coronavirus disease were discharged or cured between Thursday and Friday morning, the health ministry's data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair (middle) after they were arrested by the NIA in on July 11, 2020. (File photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair (middle) after they were arrested by the NIA in on July 11, 2020. (File photo)
india news

Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused used UAE consulate seal to forge papers

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:45 AM IST
NIA charge sheet says PS Sarith Kumar and Swapna Suresh used the letter pad and seal of the UAE consulate general to forget authorisation documents for smuggling through diplomatic cargo
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
india news

India farm protests: All you need to know about US’ stance on agitation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:14 AM IST
US called for peaceful protests and unhindered access to information, including the internet, hallmarks of a “thriving democracy” even as it backed farm reforms in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament building in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
Parliament building in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
india news

Budget session LIVE: BJP issues 3-line whip to Rajya Sabha MPs from Feb 8-12

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Parliament LIVE: Farm laws and the ongoing protests against it are once again likely to be the focus of discussion.
READ FULL STORY
Delhi’s air quality remains under the ‘very poor’ category (ANI file photo).
Delhi’s air quality remains under the ‘very poor’ category (ANI file photo).
india news

News updates from HT: Delhi's air quality 'very poor' and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
india news

1 in 5 adults exposed to Covid-19: Key points of ICMR’s nationwide sero survey

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:50 AM IST
In children aged between 10 and 17, the seroprevalence was 25.3%, and people above the age of 60 showed a prevalence of 23.4%, says the third nationwide sero survey
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh reported light rains on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
Chandigarh reported light rains on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
india news

Light rain, snowfall expected over next 24 hours in parts of NW India

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Interaction of the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies was likely to cause fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers with isolated thunderstorms, lightning
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation. (PTI file photo)
The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation. (PTI file photo)
india news

India ignores Rihanna barb, donates vaccine to Barbados

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives of party leaders will not be considered for ticket allocation for the upcoming polls.(HT file photo. Representative image)
The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives of party leaders will not be considered for ticket allocation for the upcoming polls.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

PM Modi's niece fails to get BJP ticket to contest Ahmedabad civic polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:49 AM IST
The BJP announced its candidates for the upcoming elections to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), but Sonal Modi's name does not figure in the list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts said the findings of the report show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.(HT Photo | Representational image)
Experts said the findings of the report show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.(HT Photo | Representational image)
india news

One in 5 Indians exposed to coronavirus, says sero survey

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:52 AM IST
A serological test is to detect whether a person has antibodies to the Sars-Cov-2, which would indicate a past infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district of Haryana. (Reuters file photo)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district of Haryana. (Reuters file photo)
india news

Farm stir LIVE: Protest against farm laws continues at Delhi's Ghazipur border

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The farmer groups also announced that none of the protesters would enter the national capital during the ‘chakka jam’- which is a three-hour nationwide highway blockade set to take place tomorrow. “
READ FULL STORY
Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Siddharaj Solanki / HT Photo)
Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Siddharaj Solanki / HT Photo)
india news

Mamata Banerjee's attempt to stall rath yatras cowardly: BJP leader

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:21 AM IST
"Creating obstacles for the five Parivartan Yatras which are scheduled to be flagged off by BJP senior leaders from February 6 in West Bengal is an act of cowardice. This indicates that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her grip over the state and fear losing the throne," BJP leader N V Subhash said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Jilani, at least 23 students were inside the school when the incident took place but no casualties were reported.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
According to Jilani, at least 23 students were inside the school when the incident took place but no casualties were reported.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad school, no casualties reported

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:47 AM IST
"About 23 to 25 school children of Classes 9 and 10 were on the second floor of the same building and the fire accident took place on the Ground floor. They somehow managed to escape from the incident," Syed Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector of Police, Chatrinaka Police Station said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Rakesh Tikait to address 2nd farmers’ mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Dadri on Feb 7

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:54 AM IST
Experts said that Tikait’s decision to address mahapanchayats in areas dominated by the Jat community will send a signal to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-JJP alliance in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, via video conferencing in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, via video conferencing in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Govt has empowered farmers: Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:41 AM IST
In addition, Modi noted that the Centre had allocated 40,000 crore for the development of rural infrastructure in the budget for financial year 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP