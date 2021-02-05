1 in 5 adults exposed to Covid-19: Key points of ICMR’s nationwide sero survey

At least one in five (21%) Indians aged over 18 has been exposed to the Covid-19, according to Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) third nationwide sero survey based on the testing of samples for antibodies from 28,589 people between December 17 and January 8. Here is all you need to know about the survey findings:

• Experts said the findings show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.

• In children aged between 10 and 17, the seroprevalence was 25.3%, and people above the age of 60 showed a prevalence of 23.4%.

• The findings released on Thursday are from the third round of pan-India surveys conducted by ICMR. It was conducted in the same 700 villages, 70 districts from 21 states that were selected during the first and the second round of surveys.

• Doctors and nurses were affected the most with a seroprevalence of 26.6%, followed by paramedical staff (25.4%), field staff (25.3%), and administration staff (24.9%).

• In the general population, 28,589 individuals were tested for antibodies against Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Additionally, 7,171 healthcare workers were also covered. The second group included a hundred healthcare workers each from taluk hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, etc, for each district covered in the country.

• More women had antibodies compared to men, with a prevalence rate of 22.7% and 20.3%.

• In the general population, the prevalence was higher in urban slums (31.7%), followed by non-urban slums (26.2%), and rural areas (19.1%).

• Among healthcare workers, the seroprevalence was 25.7%.

• The numbers represent a sharp jump from the previous rounds.

• The first sero survey was conducted in May-June 2020. It showed 0.73% seroprevalence

• The second one (August-September) showed an overall prevalence of 6.6%.

• A serological test is to detect whether a person has antibodies to the Sars-CoV-2, which would indicate a past infection.

• With a large population remaining vulnerable to the virus, vaccination is the key along with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to stop the spread of the virus.

• More than 4.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have already been administered across the country in the past 18 days.

• Of the roughly 9.7 million healthcare workers registered to be given a jab against Covid-19, about 45% have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.