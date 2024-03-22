Dedicated to country regardless of whether in jail or out: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his life is dedicated to the country regardless of whether he is in jail or out. “Whether inside or outside, my life is dedicated to the country,” Kejriwal said in response to a question while he was being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi chief minster Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court . (ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought 10-day remand of Kejriwal a day after the agency arrested him on Thursday for his alleged role in the irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. The arrest came after the Delhi high court turned down Kejriwal’s plea for interim protection.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The arrest triggered protests. Delhi minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was among those detained during protests, said Kejriwal’s family has been put under house arrest. “Kejriwal’s mother is not well and recently returned from hospital. The family members are not allowed to meet anyone.”

He said peaceful protests were not being allowed. “The party workers are not allowed to attend the protest. It is a complete dictatorship. It is being done to win the Lok Sabha election. The people will protest wherever they are, and this will not stop. Revolution cannot be crushed.”