Deep depression over Bay of Bengal likely to cross Sri Lanka on January 10; rainfall expected in Andhra Pradesh: IMD

"Today, a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal continued moving north-northwest at 13 km/h. The system is positioned 140 km east of Batticaloa and 160 km east-northeast of Pottuvil in Sri Lanka, while remaining 490 km southeast of Karaikal and 660 km south-southeast of Chennai," IMD official S Stella told news agency ANI.

A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is continuing its north-northwestward movement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The weather system is travelling at a speed of around 13 km per hour and remains active over the region.

She added that the system is expected to cross the north Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna by noon or afternoon on January 10.

The IMD said the deep depression is unlikely to have any major impact on Andhra Pradesh. However, isolated light to moderate rainfall may occur in parts of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai districts on January 10 and 11.

Dense fog disrupts visibility across north India Large parts of north India witnessed dense to very dense fog, severely reducing visibility in several states. Visibility dropped below 50 metres in many areas of Uttar Pradesh, while isolated pockets in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Bihar also reported similar conditions.

In some locations, visibility fell to zero metres, including parts of Aligarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Bareilly. Dense fog conditions were also reported in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Cold wave and severe cold day conditions continue Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in parts of East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, with isolated areas in Bihar also affected. Cold wave conditions were reported in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and north interior Karnataka, as per IMD.

Severe cold wave conditions were observed at isolated locations in Himachal Pradesh and Odisha. Ground frost was recorded in some parts of Uttarakhand.

The lowest minimum temperature over the plains was recorded at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, where the mercury dropped to 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Weather systems influencing conditions The IMD noted that multiple weather systems are influencing current conditions. These include a western disturbance over north Pakistan, cyclonic circulations over Haryana, Assam and the southeast Arabian Sea, and the presence of a strong subtropical westerly jet stream over northwest India.

Warnings issued for fog, cold and rough seas The IMD has warned that dense to very dense fog is likely to persist in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh over the coming days. Cold wave conditions may continue in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and central India.

Sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough over the Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts until January 10, before gradually improving.