‘We will fight…’ : Deepender Hooda reaffirms support to wrestlers

Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Tuesday visited the protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and reaffirmed his support to them. Slamming the Wrestlers' Federation of India (WFI) Hooda said, “Till our daughters get justice, we will stand with them. We cannot remain silent when we see such crimes being committed against our daughters. We will fight & we will fight for justice.” Deepender Hooda(HT File Photo)

Hooda's statements come as the wrestlers' protest enters its 10th day.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations, had accused Deepender Hooda of hatching a conspiracy against him earlier on Sunday.

Interacting with reporters at his residence in Bishnoharpur, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "this whole conspiracy was hatched by Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia. We have an audio (clip) to prove this. When the time comes, it will be handed over to the Delhi Police."

"The fight has now gone out of the hands of the players. Political parties have entered into this. I could see the signs from day one," he added.

Deepender Hooda had visited the protest site on Saturday. Other leaders of the party including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Harish Rawat, Navjot Singh Sidhu also visited the place.

The wrestlers' protest dates back to January. After their uproar, a committee was formed to look into their allegations. However, the wrestlers claim that no action has been taken after the committee's report which made them continue the protest.