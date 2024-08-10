‘Deeply concerning’: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar condemns ‘Bangladesh can happen in India’ remarks

‘Deeply concerning,’ remarked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, as he condemned statements by some Congress leaders, that what was happening in Bangladesh 'could happen in India as well.' Sheikh Hasina resigned and the PM and fled Bangladesh on Monday amid nationwide violent protests (AP Photo)

While Dhankhar did not name anyone, he was talking about senior Congress members Salman Khurshid and Mani Shankar Aiyar.

“Be on watch out!! Efforts by some to infuse a narrative that what happened in our neighbourhood is bound to happen in our Bharat, is deeply concerning,” the Vice President said at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan high court.

“How can a citizen of this country having been a Member of Parliament (Khurshid), and the other (Aiyar) who has seen enough of Foreign Services takes no time in saying that what happened in the neighbourhood will happen in India?” he asked.

A third Congress leader, Sajjan Singh Verma from the grand old party's Madhya Pradesh unit, made a similar comment, saying that just like protestors in Bangladesh occupied the official residence of Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister ousted by a student-led uprising in India's eastern neighbour, people in India would one day ‘storm’ the residence of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Hasina was ousted as Bangladesh prime minister on August 5 and flew straight to Delhi from Dhaka within hours of leaving her nation; she has been staying in Delhi since then. The seasoned leader had been in power since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive term – record fifth overall – in January. However, the election was boycotted by opposition parties, and the legitimacy of the vote was questioned by governments of countries such as the United States and United Kingdom, among others.

An interim administration, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, took oath in Dhaka on Thursday. The renowned economist, 84, will be assisted by a 16-member advisory council.