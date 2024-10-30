‘Deeply painful when…’: Jagan's mother, Vijayamma, opens up about property dispute with sister Sharmila

YS Vijayamma, mother of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, opened up on Tuesday about the ongoing property dispute with his sister and state Congress unit president YS Sharmila, saying that it is “deeply painful” for her to watch one child being wronged by another, as Sharmila has always supported her brother. The property dispute between YSR Congress Party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister Y S Sharmila has recently intensified the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh.

In an open letter cited by news agency ANI, the former MLA said, “When Rajasekhar Reddy was alive, he did not divide the assets. We all stayed together, and before any distribution could happen, he left us in an accident. This fact is known clearly to Vijay Sai Reddy, as the auditor. Yet, he spoke untruths knowingly. After Rajasekhar Reddy left us, we stayed together as a family for 10 years, from 2009 to 2019. Jagan took his share as a dividend and gave 200 crores to his sister. According to the MOU, Jagan had 60 per cent and Sharmila 40 per cent, but before the MOU, they shared equally, as she had an equal right. I was a witness to this then and now.”

She added that in 2019, just two months after becoming chief minister, Jagan proposed dividing the assets.

“Later in Vijayawada, in my presence, it was decided which assets would go to Jagan and which to Sharmila. The MOU of 2019 was drawn up with Jagan himself stating and writing it. Since Sharmila had a right to the assets, she was given 200 crores as a dividend. The MOU was made officially, not as a gift from Jagan but as his responsibility. He also promised her certain assets, including Saraswati shares, and some unattached properties, which would be hers after resolving cases,” Vijayamma said.

The YSRCP leader said that Sharmila was not engaged in business, yet she supported Jagan in politics, working selflessly for his success.

"She played a significant role in bringing Jagan to power. To every parent, all children are equal. It is difficult to watch one child being wronged by another. As a mother, I feel I must speak up for the child facing injustice. Amidst all the lies, I am compelled to tell the truth. These are the facts. Nevertheless, they are still brother and sister. This is their issue, and they will resolve it themselves," she added.

The YSRCP leader also mentioned that people talk about this family in any way they choose.

“A stream of lies continues. Some are speaking knowingly, others unknowingly, but the rumours are spreading far and wide. This must not continue. This is not only unfair to my children but also not good for the state. I had hoped not to come before you on this matter, but circumstances have made it necessary,” YS Vijayamma said.

‘Jagan does not fully own family assets’

Recently, YS Sharmila accused her brother Jagan, of committing "injustice" against her and her children.

Sharmila said that Jagan's attitude changed dramatically after he became chief minister in 2019, as he suggested that the family should “part ways”. She claimed, “Within a month of taking office, he proposed that we separate, insisting that separation was inevitable. He proposed a 60-40 split, which my mother also found unfair.”

On Friday, Sharmila claimed that all businesses established during the tenure of their late father, former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, should be regarded as family assets and that Jagan is merely a “guardian” of these assets.

In an open letter, she said that her father intended for Jagan to divide all the businesses equally among the four grandchildren – two each for Jagan and Sharmila. She revealed that over the past ten years, she received ₹200 crore as her family share in dividends from various companies, underscoring that all four grandchildren of Rajasekhara Reddy should receive equal portions.