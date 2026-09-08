From missiles to radars, DAC clears ₹1.1L-cr defence boost, pushes self-reliance and manufacturing

The defence acquisition council (DAC) on Monday cleared proposals worth ₹1.1 lakh crore to sharpen the capabilities of the armed forces, including systems to enhance the war-fighting capability of fighter jets, transport planes and helicopters, new advanced light helicopters and chemical biological radiological and nuclear (CBRN) recce vehicles for the army, and Arudhra radars for the navy, the defence ministry said. India has taken several measures to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector in recent years. (@MEAIndia/Representational)

The plan to boost the Indian Air Force’s capabilities includes a pilot project to integrate Russian-origin RVV BD long-range air-to-air missiles with Sukhoi-30 fighters, people aware of the matter said.

The DAC, headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, also accorded its Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a ground-based multi-purpose jammer (GBMPJ) for the IAF, the design, development, and subsequent procurement of marine gas turbines (MGT) for the navy, and high mobility vehicles for the army.

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Boosting self-reliance in defence sector Under India’s defence procurement rules, AoN by the council is the first step towards buying military equipment. “Of the total AoNs accorded, approximately 98% of procurements will be made from the Indian Industry,” the defence ministry said.

India has taken several measures to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector in recent years. These measures include imposing phased import bans on different types of weapons, systems, ammunition, and critical sub-systems and components, creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from 49% to 74%, and improving ease of doing business.