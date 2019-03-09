Defence ministry says reports of soldier’s abduction in Kashmir’s Budgam incorrect

The ministry of defence on Saturday said the reports of a soldier’s abduction from Kashmir’s Budgam are incorrect and that he was safe.

“Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier(Mohammad Yaseen) on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, Budgam (J&K) are incorrect. Individual is safe. Speculations may please be avoided,” said the ministry in a tweet from its official Twitter handle.

On Friday, reports emerged that the soldier, who belonged to the army’s Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), was kidnapped from his home in Qazipora Chadoora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district by unknown gunmen.

In June, an army soldier Aurangzeb of 44 Rashtriya Rifles posted in south Kashmir’s Shopian district was abducted by militants and his bullet-riddled body was found 10 kilometers away from the place of kidnapping.

Aurangzeb, a resident of Poonch in Jammu was on way to his home to celebarate Eid when militants abducted him.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 08:10 IST