‘Defended EC for 35 yrs, not anymore’: Yogendra Yadav after Rahul Gandhi's ‘explosive’ evidence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's explosive allegations against the Election Commission of India (EC), what he said are like an “atom bomb”, have sparked reactions across parties, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indubitably slamming the Lok Sabha MP and his party as well as others seeking answers over the claims. Political activist, psephologist and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi accused the EC of facilitating what he termed “vote chori” (vote theft), particularly citing anomalies in Maharashtra and Karnataka. He spoke of irregularities like “one crore mystery voters,” destruction of CCTV footage, and refusal by the EC to share voter-related data.

He alleged that the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Karnataka had over 1,00,000 fake voters listed during the 2024 general elections. He claimed this irregularity helped the BJP win both the local assembly seat and the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's claims, political activist, psephologist and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav he has always defended India’s electoral process for decades, “telling the world to learn from our Election Commission.” But the evidence presented by Rahul Gandhi changes the picture, Yogendra Yadav added.

“In just one assembly constituency in Karnataka, 100,000 bogus votes; 15–20% of the voter list wrong,” Yogendra Yadav said in a post on X with a video in which he said he always felt that the EC was sacrosanct.

'Have defendec EC many times but…'

Yogendra Yadav said in the video that he has been watching elections since 1977 and has been researching, writing, observing elections in India for the last 35 years, giving lectures all over the world and backed the EC.

“I've given umpteen lectures all over the world, extolling the virtues of Indian election system. In the US and UK, I've said you should learn from the Election Commission of India. It's this period. I've heard all kinds of complaints, all kinds of wide allegations, and I've always said, no, this is sacrosanct. Please give concrete proof before you say anything,” Yogendra Yadav said.

He said he did feel something was fishy after Madhya Pradesh election and after Haryana and Maharashtra as well, but did not have evidence to take things forward.

“Madhya Pradesh election, a bit after Haryana, also after Maharashtra, I too, felt something was wrong, something was fishy, but I didn't have evidence. And I said, without evidence, one must not speak. Now, the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi has presented explosive evidence to the country. In just one constituency in Karnataka, he has shown given evidence for more than one lack faith words. More than 15 to 20 per cent votes being fudged,” he said.

Yogendra Yadav said EC's “threatening” response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations instead of taking up an inquiry "only confirms" his "suspicions"

If this is true, what should Election Commission do? Election Commission in any case, ordered inquiry. Election Commission should say, all right, we'll look into your evidence, and if anything wrong, we'll improve it, we'll punish the guilty. What is the election Commission doing? Election Commission is threatening the leader of opposition. Give us affidavit. You can go to jail. Which only confirms my suspicions," he said in the video.

“In Maharashtra, in other places, it was stealth from the back door. Here in Bihar, where I am right now, it's being done from the front door, no longer stealth, but dacoity. Election commission, owes an answer to this country. It's an August institution. It cannot be spoilt like this. Do remember, history shall record all your misdeeds,” he added.

In a press conference on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi highlighted individuals who he said appeared as voters in multiple constituencies across different states, including Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, suggesting data manipulation. He referenced voter data published by the EC in March 2025.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi, chief electoral officers of at least three states on him to share the names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voter lists along with a signed declaration or oath for the poll authorities to initiate "necessary proceedings" in the matter.