Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Delay, not denial’: Air India responds to Vir Das's ‘no wheelchair’ on 50,000 flight claim

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2025 03:22 PM IST

In its official response, Air India expressed empathy for the affected passengers, admitting that the experience "fell short of expectations."

Air India on Tuesday issued a statement acknowledging a complaint raised on social media by a comedian and actor, Vir Das, regarding the airline's delay in providing a wheelchair for his wife, who had a broken leg.

Vir Das also complained about broken tables and leg rests.(Instagram.com/virdas)
Vir Das also complained about broken tables and leg rests.(Instagram.com/virdas)

The actor, was flying on flight AI816 from Mumbai to Delhi on April 14, also registered his protest against broken tables and leg rests in a flight that cost his 50,000 per seat.

In its official response, Air India expressed empathy for the affected passengers, admitting that the experience "fell short of expectations."

Also Read | Air India puts man who urinated on co-flier on its no-fly list for a month

“We empathize with the guests, especially given the mobility concern involved, and recognize that this experience fell short of expectations. The operating cabin crew offered to assist the guest, including deplaning by using the 'ambulift' assigned to the aircraft as per SOP, but the delay—not denial—in providing wheelchair assistance was due to unusually high demand for wheelchairs and staff at that time,” the Air India statement read.

The airline also underscored its ongoing commitment to improving accessibility and comfort for all passengers.

What did Vir Das say about his Air India flight experience?

Air India's clarification came hours after Vir Das took to social media to express his frustration with the airline and claimed that despite pre-booking a wheelchair for his wife, he got clueless stares from the cabin crew when the wheelchair was needed.

Das, 45, said his wife ended up climbing down the aircraft stepladder with a fractured foot after the Air India flight landed in Delhi.

Also Read | Air India Express pilot, who recently got married, dies of cardiac arrest

The actor further claimed that despite paying 50,000 per seat, they ended up with broken tables, broken legrests, and a seat stuck in the reclined position.

Das, who described himself as an Air India loyalist said he disliked having to call the airline out in public.

In an X post shared early this morning, the Emmy winning comedian wrote: “I’m a lifetime loyalist. I believe you’ve got the nicest cabin crew in the sky, this post pains me to write.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Delay, not denial’: Air India responds to Vir Das's ‘no wheelchair’ on 50,000 flight claim
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On