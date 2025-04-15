‘Delay, not denial’: Air India responds to Vir Das's ‘no wheelchair’ on 50,000 flight claim

Air India on Tuesday issued a statement acknowledging a complaint raised on social media by a comedian and actor, Vir Das, regarding the airline's delay in providing a wheelchair for his wife, who had a broken leg. Vir Das also complained about broken tables and leg rests.(Instagram.com/virdas)

The actor, was flying on flight AI816 from Mumbai to Delhi on April 14, also registered his protest against broken tables and leg rests in a flight that cost his ₹50,000 per seat.

In its official response, Air India expressed empathy for the affected passengers, admitting that the experience "fell short of expectations."

“We empathize with the guests, especially given the mobility concern involved, and recognize that this experience fell short of expectations. The operating cabin crew offered to assist the guest, including deplaning by using the 'ambulift' assigned to the aircraft as per SOP, but the delay—not denial—in providing wheelchair assistance was due to unusually high demand for wheelchairs and staff at that time,” the Air India statement read.

The airline also underscored its ongoing commitment to improving accessibility and comfort for all passengers.

What did Vir Das say about his Air India flight experience?

Air India's clarification came hours after Vir Das took to social media to express his frustration with the airline and claimed that despite pre-booking a wheelchair for his wife, he got clueless stares from the cabin crew when the wheelchair was needed.

Das, 45, said his wife ended up climbing down the aircraft stepladder with a fractured foot after the Air India flight landed in Delhi.

The actor further claimed that despite paying ₹50,000 per seat, they ended up with broken tables, broken legrests, and a seat stuck in the reclined position.

Das, who described himself as an Air India loyalist said he disliked having to call the airline out in public.

In an X post shared early this morning, the Emmy winning comedian wrote: “I’m a lifetime loyalist. I believe you’ve got the nicest cabin crew in the sky, this post pains me to write.”