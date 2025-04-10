Air India puts man who urinated on co-flier on its no-fly list for a month

An Indian national has been placed on Air India’s no-fly list for a month after allegedly urinating on a co-passenger while seated in business class on a flight to Bangkok. FILE - Air India aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (AP)

The incident occurred on Air India’s AI-2336 flight from Delhi to Bangkok on Wednesday. According to people familiar with the matter, the passenger immediately apologised for his behaviour.

Internal documents identified the victim as Hiroshi Yoshizane, managing director of Bridgestone India, who has not yet pressed charges.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the “unruly passenger behaviour” on flight AI2336 on April 9.

“The crew followed all laid-down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities. In addition to warning the unruly passenger, our crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time,” the spokesperson said.

“Air India continues to follow the SOPs (standard operating procedures) as laid out by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) in such matters,” the spokesperson added.

According to officials familiar with the incident, it occurred during descent when the passenger in seat 2D urinated on the co-passenger sitting in seat 1D. “The cabin crew learned about the matter from the passenger sitting in 1D,” one official said.

The passenger in seat 2D, identified as Tushar Masand, was immediately relocated to seat 14C and given a warning while the crew assisted the affected passenger.

“Masand immediately apologised for his behaviour,” an airline official said, citing the report filed by the cabin crew. “The pilot in command was promptly informed about the incident, who in turn informed the ground staff.”

When asked by the crew, both passengers involved declined to file a complaint with the airline. “Not only Yoshizane, the airline asked all the business class passengers if they wanted to raise a complaint against Masand; however, all of them declined,” a second official said.

“Yoshizane remained calm throughout, whereas Masand repeatedly apologised to him. When asked if he wanted to pursue the matter, Yoshizane said that he didn’t want to waste time after landing,” the official concluded.

A ministry official said, “The incident is very unfortunate and is being dealt with priority. The investigator in-charge will be handling the matter as per global practices.”