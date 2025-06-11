Delegations took India’s stand to the world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met all seven multi-party delegations that visited 33 countries over the past two weeks to present India’s stand on cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor, and said everyone was proud of how the teams put forth India’s voice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as he meets members of the seven multi-party delegations at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Modi told the delegations, comprising 59 lawmakers and several former ambassadors, that such platforms for amplifying the country’s voice should continue to be utilised, said people aware of the details. He also said that the exercise conveyed the message that India remained united against terror, the people said.

“Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India’s commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India’s voice,” Modi posted on X.

The meeting lasted over an hour at the PM’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

“The delegation members talked about their meetings in different countries and gave feedback about what was conveyed to them. In an informal set up, the PM met all seven delegations and heard the members...he also made a few comments as well,” said a person privy to the details.

On May 17, the government announced that lawmakers from across the political spectrum will be part of seven delegations that will also include former diplomats and some eminent persons to talk about India’s response to terrorism in the wake of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam.

“We are all grateful for the opportunity to be of service to the nation, Pradhan Mantriji @narendramodi! Jai Hind,” said Congress leader Shashi Thaoor, who led the delegation to the US, Guyana, Colombia, Panama and Brazil.

Four of the delegations were led by National Democratic Alliance leaders, and three by Opposition lawmakers.

“The PM thanked all the delegates and said the work they had done for the nation was commendable. When some delegates pointed out that the composition of the groups came as a surprise to many, as they could not understand how political rivals could come together, the PM said he had also learnt of this. He said some people abroad were astonished that leaders of the opposition and the ruling side were part of the same initiative,” said a second person aware of the details.

Thesecondperson said the PM was apprised of the sentiments and views of world leaders, particularly about India’s new diplomatic doctrine. “In many countries, including those which are part of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) the doctrine underlined by the PM – blood and water cannot flow together and that all acts of terror will be considered an act of war – were discussed at length. The PM was told of the support that India’s anti-terror policy has received,” the second person said.

In his address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, the PM had emphasised that “talks and terror” cannot go together and justified India’s decision to put the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, a water sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, in abeyance. India underlined that Pakistan’s support to acts of terror on Indian soil was the reason for its decision.

“We apprised the Prime Minister of the overwhelming support extended by these friendly nations for India’s resolute fight against terrorism and our unwavering commitment to global peace,” Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde said in a post on X. Shinde had led the delegation to the United Arab Emirates, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Some delegates told the PM that his “personal ties and equations” with world leaders, including the Saudi Arabian leadership, contributed to the “positive” response that India’s operation had elicited. “After a few members spoke about the impact of the all-party delegations in taking India’s voice afar, the PM said there is a need to encourage such initiatives and parliamentary friendship groups should be leveraged as means of soft diplomacy to further the country’s interests on the global stage,” said the first person quoted above.

On the concerns in some countries about India’s image as an investment destination in the wake of turmoil in the region, the PM is learnt to have said that such issues need to be addressed. He shared an anecdote about how during his visit to Japan in 2012, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, there was a lot of curiosity about the violence in the Maruti Suzuki car manufacturing plant in Haryana’s Manesar, said a third person.

Among the leaders present for the meeting were the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ravi Shankar Prasad, Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, SS Ahluwalia and Anurag Thakur. Janata Dal (United)’s Sanjay Jha; All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Thambidurai; Shinde and former Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad were present as well. The Opposition leaders present included Tharoor, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Salman Khurshid; Biju Janata Dal’s Sasmit Patra; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kanimozhi and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi; and NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule.

Earlier in the day, Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed a press conference and said his delegation during its meetings with European leaders showed evidence of Pakistan’s links to terror attacks in India and other parts of the world. “We clarified (to them) that we are not against the people of Pakistan. The problem is Pakistan’s generals (Army) with whom Pakistan’s people are also fed up,” he said.

He added: “No matter which government has been in power, they all have tried to have good relations [with Pakistan]. PM Narendra Modi invited Nawaz Sharief to his swearing in ceremony (in 2014), he attended the wedding of his grandson, yet Uri and Pulwama attacks happened ,” he said.