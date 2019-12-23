9 dead, 10 injured after fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi’s Kirari

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 06:56 IST

Nine people died while 10 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The fire has been doused and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Earlier this month, 43 people had lost their lives in a major fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi factory in Delhi.

Further details awaited.