9 dead, 10 injured after fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi’s Kirari
New Delhi
Nine people died while 10 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The fire has been doused and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.
Earlier this month, 43 people had lost their lives in a major fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi factory in Delhi.
Further details awaited.
