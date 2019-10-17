Delhi air quality very poor, feeling suffocated say residents

delhi

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:13 IST

With Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 312 on Thursday, pollution level in Delhi entered the ‘very severe category’ with residents complaining of feeling ‘suffocated’.

Dust and smog continued to blanket Delhi and its nearby regions as the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) advised people of the sensitive category to avoid morning walks and any other outdoor activities.

The city has also reported a spike in respiratory problems and cough and eye infections among adults. “The pollution has increased in the past three days. I am feeling very suffocated. There is so much haze everywhere. I will soon start wearing an anti-pollution mask during morning walks. The government must do something to combat the air pollution in the capital,” said Ravinder Kumar, a resident on the national capital while speaking to ANI.

There was a steep rise in PM 10 and PM 2.5 — the prominent pollutants in Delhi air — over the past five days, when compared to the levels recorded in the first week of October, an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows. PM 2.5 recorded on Thursday was 270.86.

“There has been a rise in PM 10 levels because of dust emissions. Road dust and open storage of construction material are the major factors contributing to high PM 10 levels. We have found huge amount of dust in the air in a series of inspections,” said Bhure Lal, chairperson, Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority.

Delhi sees a spike in pollution levels during this time of the year owing to a change in meteorological conditions, combined with local emissions and the effects of crop residue burning in neighbouring states. This is because wind patterns change and blows from the northwest during , bringing pollutants such as smoke, to Delhi with it.

The AQI on Tuesday was 270. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 12:11 IST